2021 West Monroe Baseball Umpires Challenge

Played a Aulds Field, West Monroe High School, West Monroe, La. vs. Sterlington and Ouachita. Photo by TOM MORRIS/The Ouachita Citizen. All Rights Reserved.

 TOM MORRIS 318.237.3030 c.2020.TOMMORRISPhotos.com

The Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association released its preseason coaches poll this week, as baseball teams across the state got their season underway on Tuesday. 

2021 LBCA Class 5A Pre-Season Top 10 Poll

1. Barbe

2. St. Paul’s

3. Catholic, Baton Rouge 

4. Lafayette 

5. Live Oak 

6. West Monroe 

7. Jesuit

8. Zachary

9. Rummel

10. Parkway

Others Receiving Votes:  Sulphur, Sam Houston, Holy Cross, Benton, Brother Martin, Captain Shreve, John Curtis, Acadiana, C. E. Byrd, St. Amant, New Iberia, Walker, Dutchtown, Airline, Haughton, Denham Springs, Hahnville, Ruston, East Ascension, Central, and Scotlandville.

 

2021 LBCA Class 4A Pre-Season Top 10 Poll

1. Tioga

2. Teurlings Catholic 

3. St. Thomas More 

4. Lakeshore

5. North DeSoto

6. Breaux Bridge 

7. Evangel Christian 

8. Neville

9. North Vermilion

10. Vandebilt Catholic

Others Receiving Votes:  Eunice, South Terrebonne, Carencro, South Lafourche, Bolton, Assumption, DeRidder, Northwood, Franklinton, Beau Chene, Pearl River, Rayne, Cecilia, Edna Karr, Salmen, Leesville, and Plaquemine.

  

2021 LBCA Class 3A Pre-Season Top 10 Poll

1. Sterlington 

2. Parkview Baptist

3. University

4. E. D. White

5. Lutcher

6. South Beauregard

7. Jena

8. Iota

9. Berwick

10. Iowa

Others Receiving Votes:  St. Louis, Westlake, Brusly, Jennings, DeLaSalle, Kaplan, St. Martinville, Erath, West Feliciana, Church Point, Buckeye, Madison Prep, Loranger, and Albany.

 

2021 LBCA Class 2A Pre-Season Top 10 Poll

1. Ascension Episcopal 

2. Dunham 

3. Doyle 

4. Notre Dame

5. Catholic, New Iberia 

6. St. Thomas Aquinas

7. DeQuincy

8. Rosepine

9. St. Charles Catholic Episcopal

10. Kinder 

Others Receiving Votes:  Menard, Lafayette Christian, Newman, French Settlement, Loreauville, Avoyelles Public Charter, Many, and Fisher.

 

2021 LBCA Class 1A Pre-Season Top 10 Poll 

1. Catholic, Pointe Coupee 

2. Calvary Baptist

3. Central Catholic

4. Cedar Creek 

5. Ouachita Christian 

6. Ascension Catholic

7. Covenant Christian 

8. Sacred Heart

9. Opelousas Catholic

10. Oak Grove 

Others Receiving Votes:  St. Mary, Westminster Christian, Riverside, Country Day, Grand Lake, St. Edmund, Highland Baptist, Vermilion Catholic, and St. Martin’s.

 

2021 LBCA Class B Pre-Season Top 10 Poll 

1. Anacoco 

2. Elizabeth

3. Pitkin 

4. Choudrant 

5. Zwolle

6. Grace Christian 

7. Glenmora

8. Converse 

9. Doyline

10. Oak Hill

Others Receiving Votes:  Quitman, Florien, Holden, Hathaway, Family Community Christian, Mt. Hermon, and Maurepas. 

 

2021 LBCA Class C Pre-Season Top 10 Poll 

1. Claiborne Christian

2. Simpson

3. Harrisonburg 

4. Northside Christian

5. Hicks 

6. Summerfield

7. Hornbeck 

8. Calvin

9. Reeves Starks

10. Downsville

Others Receiving Votes:  Georgetown, Hackberry, Family Christian, Starks, Kilbourne, Evans, and St. Joseph’s.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.