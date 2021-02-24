The Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association released its preseason coaches poll this week, as baseball teams across the state got their season underway on Tuesday.
2021 LBCA Class 5A Pre-Season Top 10 Poll
1. Barbe
2. St. Paul’s
3. Catholic, Baton Rouge
4. Lafayette
5. Live Oak
6. West Monroe
7. Jesuit
8. Zachary
9. Rummel
10. Parkway
Others Receiving Votes: Sulphur, Sam Houston, Holy Cross, Benton, Brother Martin, Captain Shreve, John Curtis, Acadiana, C. E. Byrd, St. Amant, New Iberia, Walker, Dutchtown, Airline, Haughton, Denham Springs, Hahnville, Ruston, East Ascension, Central, and Scotlandville.
2021 LBCA Class 4A Pre-Season Top 10 Poll
1. Tioga
2. Teurlings Catholic
3. St. Thomas More
4. Lakeshore
5. North DeSoto
6. Breaux Bridge
7. Evangel Christian
8. Neville
9. North Vermilion
10. Vandebilt Catholic
Others Receiving Votes: Eunice, South Terrebonne, Carencro, South Lafourche, Bolton, Assumption, DeRidder, Northwood, Franklinton, Beau Chene, Pearl River, Rayne, Cecilia, Edna Karr, Salmen, Leesville, and Plaquemine.
2021 LBCA Class 3A Pre-Season Top 10 Poll
1. Sterlington
2. Parkview Baptist
3. University
4. E. D. White
5. Lutcher
6. South Beauregard
7. Jena
8. Iota
9. Berwick
10. Iowa
Others Receiving Votes: St. Louis, Westlake, Brusly, Jennings, DeLaSalle, Kaplan, St. Martinville, Erath, West Feliciana, Church Point, Buckeye, Madison Prep, Loranger, and Albany.
2021 LBCA Class 2A Pre-Season Top 10 Poll
1. Ascension Episcopal
2. Dunham
3. Doyle
4. Notre Dame
5. Catholic, New Iberia
6. St. Thomas Aquinas
7. DeQuincy
8. Rosepine
9. St. Charles Catholic Episcopal
10. Kinder
Others Receiving Votes: Menard, Lafayette Christian, Newman, French Settlement, Loreauville, Avoyelles Public Charter, Many, and Fisher.
2021 LBCA Class 1A Pre-Season Top 10 Poll
1. Catholic, Pointe Coupee
2. Calvary Baptist
3. Central Catholic
4. Cedar Creek
5. Ouachita Christian
6. Ascension Catholic
7. Covenant Christian
8. Sacred Heart
9. Opelousas Catholic
10. Oak Grove
Others Receiving Votes: St. Mary, Westminster Christian, Riverside, Country Day, Grand Lake, St. Edmund, Highland Baptist, Vermilion Catholic, and St. Martin’s.
2021 LBCA Class B Pre-Season Top 10 Poll
1. Anacoco
2. Elizabeth
3. Pitkin
4. Choudrant
5. Zwolle
6. Grace Christian
7. Glenmora
8. Converse
9. Doyline
10. Oak Hill
Others Receiving Votes: Quitman, Florien, Holden, Hathaway, Family Community Christian, Mt. Hermon, and Maurepas.
2021 LBCA Class C Pre-Season Top 10 Poll
1. Claiborne Christian
2. Simpson
3. Harrisonburg
4. Northside Christian
5. Hicks
6. Summerfield
7. Hornbeck
8. Calvin
9. Reeves Starks
10. Downsville
Others Receiving Votes: Georgetown, Hackberry, Family Christian, Starks, Kilbourne, Evans, and St. Joseph’s.
