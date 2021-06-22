Wayne Johnson left the coaching industry his way.
And he left on a high note.
“You always like to go out on top, and we had such a great year,” said Johnson, who spent his final season coaching the Mangham baseball team. “We won consecutive district titles and was in Sulphur playing for the state championship. You ask yourself after 41 years if not now when?”
Johnson retired after 41 seasons where he compiled nearly 900 victories with programs like St. Frederick, Jonesboro-Hodge, Cedar Creek, Downsville and Mangham. He led all five of those programs to the LHSAA state tournament and has two state championship victories to go along with three state runner-up trophies through his four-decade run.
The timing of his exit really couldn’t have been more perfect for Johnson.
“The opportunity came to draw retirement and draw a check in another area, so that doubled your income,” Johnson said on The Morning Drive with Aaron and Jake. “That helped sway (me) in that direction too, you know?”
Johnson won state titles in 1982 and 2000. Before capturing the state championship with Cedar Creek in 2000, Johnson led the St. Frederick Warriors to a title in 1982. When Johnson thinks back on that championship run, the first thing that comes to mind is the group that convinced him to stay.
“That team was really unique because Jonesboro-Hodge kept wanting to hire me as head baseball coach at that time,” Johnson said. “I was going to take it and some of the players came to my house and talked me into staying. We should have won it the year before, but it was a freak base hit over first base. They came in next season and said, ‘Coach, we’re going to win this thing.’” We walked on the field in 1982 and there was no doubt. All of those guys in 1982 have all been successful after their run.”
It’s relationships like those that Johnson holds dearest. As he reflects on his career, that’s the first thing Johnson thinks about.
“I’ve been so blessed,” Johnson said. “God has blessed me so well. We won close to 30 district championships, and that’s not even easy to do. We’ve been through so many things in so many different communities. I attribute (the success) to the great people that I was associated with. They all became my friends and a part of my family.”
