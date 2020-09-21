Even coaches will admit it takes a perfect storm to reach the pinnacle of the sport.
On a team’s journey to the top, it takes a good team, sure. But it also takes a lot of good fortune. St. Frederick’s 2013 team had that fortune with good health and a nice path laid out to the Mercedes-Benz Supderdome, said former linebacker Will Daniels.
But it takes more than good luck to play for a state championship. You have to have the horses, and Daniels was among the best in the state.
St. Frederick made its run to the 2013 state championship game with Daniels recording 210 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, three sacks, five quarterback hurries, three pass breakups, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He was active to say the least.
“He was just always around the football,” then St. Frederick head coach Jeff Tannehill said. “It didn’t matter if they were running wide or up the middle. He was around the football all the time. He just had that instinct for the game.”
Before Tannehill arrived at St. Frederick, defensive coordinator Billy Bell was just getting settled in with the Warriors after spending the previous two decades at West Monroe. When Bell arrived and took over the strength and conditioning program at St. Frederick, he noticed a young wide receiver with a bad back. After changing up the strength and conditioning regimen to his liking, Bell saw that wide receiver heal and get stronger. And after witnessing the workouts first hand, Bell went to then head coach Chad Swanburg about a position change for said wide receiver.
“I went to Coach Swanburg and told him I wanted Will Daniels to be my inside linebacker,” Bell said. “’I don’t know if he’ll hit anybody,’ he said. I said, ‘Yes, he will.’ I knew that just from the way he worked. The way he recovered from that injury. He started out so physically weak, and then as he healed, he naturally got stronger.”
By the time Daniels was a senior, every football fan in the state knew his name. Daniels and the Warriors had little to moderate success as sophomores, and in 2012, Daniels suffered a shoulder injury one year into the season. That good fortune that was found in 2013 was nowhere to be seen in the years leading up. And that’s what made that 2013 season so special.
“It was kind of the perfect fairy tale ending. Lots of guys in my class played when they were freshmen and we all stayed together,” Daniels said. “So we definitely knew we were going to have a good year just based off of our class itself. We definitely didn’t think we’d make it to the state championship game, though.”
Tannehill took over St. Frederick in 2013 as the new head coach, and Neville fans are certainly hoping he can recreate history in 2020 as he takes over as the Tigers newest head coach this fall.
Don’t get the impression it was all peaches in 2013, though.
After a 4-1 start that served as the best start the school had in nearly a decade, the Warriors schedule stiffened up and St. Frederick found itself at 4-4.
“We played a really tough schedule, so we were still No. 6 in the state when we got into the playoffs,” Tannehill said. “And we just made that run there. We had some injuries in the middle of the season, and we made some moves out of necessity. That ended up being really good for our football team in the long run. But we had some really good senior leadership from guys like Will on defense and Seth Christian on offense.”
St. Frederick scored 80 combined points in the opening rounds of the Division IV Playoffs. That’s nice and all, but Daniels and the defense hung back-to-back goose eggs to start postseason play. And they let the offense hear about it.
“I remember shoving that in the offense’s face,” Daniels said, laughing. “I think the offense used to buy us kolaches or snacks when we used to do that.”
The Warriors defeated False River, 38-0, and Highland Baptist Christian, 42-0, to meet Metairie Park Country Day in the quarterfinals. The Warriors won a slugfest, 34-20, and Daniels will never forget that game.
“That was the best atmosphere I’ve ever played in,” Daniels said. “After we beat Country Day, we heard OCS lost to Southern Lab, so we got Southern Lab. OCS had beaten us pretty bad earlier in the regular season (48-14), and now we get Southern Lab in the freezing rain. It was like all the right cards fell into place. We knew we had a chance because they weren’t going to be able to throw it.”
Daniels and his teammates had another big night defensively, holding Southern Lab to just six points in the 19-6 victory. Southern Lab quarterback Bladrick Veal completed just 10-of-26 passes for 185 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Christian, after rushing for two scores and throwing for another, had the game-sealing interception.
“Our defensive line was just a bunch of studs, and they freed up our linebackers to stop that wildcat offense,” Daniels said. “They had never ran the wildcat before they played OCS. So we saw that film. Things were happening that had never happened before. Seth Christian got an Aaron’s Ace and then Desmond Joseph got it. Guys were just coming together.”
The Warriors earned their first berth to the state championship game, and it was one of the most nerve-racking moments of Daniels’ life.
“I just remember the night before I couldn’t sleep,” Daniels said. “It was like waking up for Christmas morning as a kid. Getting on that bus, and going to the Superdome, that’s when it got real. Nobody talking. Everybody’s nerves were shot. Pulling in there and going into the dressing room, the one thing that stood out was when we went to stretch it was already so many people there from St. Frederick. Looking at all the blue and white, that’s what sticks out.”
The game did not go St. Frederick’s way. Vermillion Catholic dominated a 63-18 state championship affair, but the coaches found it difficult to criticize the players afterward. After all they had accomplished far more than anyone ever thought they would. Furthermore, they had gone farther than any St. Frederick football player before them ever had. It was a historic run.
“It’s just never happened before, and it could be a long time before it happens again, ‘Daniels said. “We steamrolled our first two opponents, had that big win against Country Day and then left it all out there for Southern Lab. Even being down 63-18, we were still kind of sitting there like, ‘Look at what we accomplished.’ That was such a bittersweet ending. The coaches were still proud, and they knew we left behind a legacy for future teams to build off of. That team showed you can do anything you set your mind to.”
Daniels is remembered as one of the most successful athletes to ever walk the halls at St. Frederick. Not only did he earn Class 1A Defensive MVP honors after his senior year, but he also went on to earn MVP honors for baseball, as well. He hit nine home runs that season, and again Daniels credited Bell’s help in the weight room.
“I can honestly say I that guy is literally why I was as successful as I was,” Daniels said. “Everything I attained was solely because of Coach Bell. From the time he got there when I was a sophomore, I probably didn’t weigh 180 pounds. I came off the field one time as a sophomore, and he said, ‘Son, I’m going to turn you into a football player.’ I think it’s safe to say he did that.”
Daniels was roaming around the field at 6’2”, 205 pounds as a senior. After showcasing his skills on the diamond, he went on to play baseball at ULM before moving to Texas, where he now works as a general contractor in Houston.
St. Frederick’s middle linebacker might’ve had a great network of coaches and teammates surrounding him through his glory days of high school, but it takes hard work to achieve the level of success Daniels has. And Bell wants him to know that.
“Will bought into what we were doing,” Bell said. “That son of a gun played with intensity. It didn’t matter if he was hurt a little bit, he was a complete team player. He led by example. And that’s big in any sport you do. That’s big in life.”
