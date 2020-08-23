Robert Lane doesn’t hold any grudges.
How could he? Lane’s life turned out better than the former Neville High School standout could have ever imagined.
And before any of the critics point to Lane’s Ole Miss career as an argument against that notion, consider the full story. Lane’s story on paper might read: First-round MLB prospect and Top 10 high school football player ultimately undergoes position change and finishes his career at a struggling SEC program. But that's just the first chapter.
Does the surface alone truly define success for Lane? Better yet, for any athlete, is it records, wins or championships? Is it the ability to persevere in the midst of a difficult situation? Or is it simply redefining the meaning of the word by making the best of a good situation gone bad?
“If you have a five-year (college) career, and you didn’t suffer a significant injury and you were a three-year starter in the SEC, how many kids would take that? How many players have thrown, rushed and caught a touchdown in the SEC?” asked Robert’s father, Bob Lane.
If any one should weigh in on the matter, look no further than Bob. The man knows a thing or two about football, seeing that Bob's a former NFL player and quarterback coach at ULM (formerly Northeast). He also knows what opportunities Ole Miss gave his son, even if the story of Robert’s college career didn’t play out like it was supposed to (14-32 record in four seasons as a contributor).
Not only did Ole Miss struggle, but Robert butted heads with a new head coach in 2005 after he was expected to lead the offense in a new direction following the 2004 season.
That bitter ending to Robert’s sports career with then Ole Miss head coach Ed Orgeron is, well, a distant past. No matter how bad it got during the mid-2000s with Orgeron, Robert doesn’t hold any ill will against a coach who cut his teeth as a head coach with the Rebels before unfortunately learning much about the game through a trial of errors.
“I tell people this all the time,” Robert said. “If we were in a room full of people, I would walk right up to him and speak to him. He’s a very likeable guy. I wouldn’t have any problem with him as a guy, as long as I didn’t have to report to him.
“(At the time) he was in way over his head, and he was a ticking time bomb. The way he treated the other coaches from the offensive coordinator to the defensive coordinator to the training staff, it literally took all of the fun out of it. Everybody has their flaws. We just have to learn from them. I think he has.”
Before Robert’s college career at Ole Miss saw him transition from quarterback to H-back and tight end, Lane was an All-American at Neville High School. He was the 2002 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year, and he was a household name as a prep star.
Robert followed in the footsteps of his father by earning All-State honors as a signal caller. He took it a step further by earning All-American status in both football and baseball, a rare feat among even the best high school athletes of all time.
Several years after garnering national headlines in high school, Robert became an independent insurance salesman in Monroe, just like his father. That’s right. Bob and Robert Lane aren’t simply one of the most famous father-son duos in the history of Northeast Louisiana Sports. They’re also partners at Reeves Coon and Funderburg in Monroe.
And if you ever run into them, they have plenty of sports stories to tell. Bob can tell you about the night legendary Neville coach Charlie Brown allowed him to call an entire drive against Ruston just before halftime. Still to this day, Bob doesn’t understand why Brown let him do it, but he called seven passes on an eight-play drive that culminated in a touchdown in Bill Ruple Stadium.
Meanwhile, Robert can tell you about the first time Orgeron introduced himself as the new Ole Miss football coach. That story, in particular, never gets old. It’s actually a popular request.
“It was the first meeting we had, and it was around February,” Robert said. “We all came in dressed nice because it was cold outside. So we had buttoned up shirts, and really, we all wanted to look presentable for our new head coach.
“He came in with slacks on and an Ole Miss shirt. He then went into this speech and had the offense on one side chanting ‘Ole Miss’ and the defense on the other side of the room chanting ‘wild boys.’ During that time, we were like, ‘What in the world?’ He started pulling people’s shirts out. Next thing I know he’s got his shirt off. Going from (David) Cutcliffe to now we’re chanting with our shirts off in a meeting was a pretty substantial difference.”
Robert found his way to Ole Miss by first becoming one of the most sought-after high school athletes in America. Because of his baseball pedigree and the absurd statistics he posted on the gridiron, such as 6,000-plus passing yards and 64 touchdowns to go along with 2,000-plus rushing yards and 42 more scores on the ground in his career, Robert became a hot commodity. Thus the recruiting process became hectic for Robert, who graduated from Neville in 2003. And that’s what you would imagine for a football star that finished as the ninth ranked athlete in ESPN’s Top 100.
“The most difficult part was being a normal high school kid,” Robert said. “For me, my coaches did a good job, especially Mickey McCarty, of protecting me from the attention. Every day after practice, coaches wanted to talk on the phone. My locker was full of letters my junior year. It got to the point where Coach McCarty would start holding those letters so it wouldn’t be awkward for the other guys on the team. I’d get home around 7 or 8 (p.m.) and would stay on the phone until about 10 that night. I had football coaches calling, I had baseball guys calling from Perfect Game, and then I had the Rivals guys. It was nonstop.”
If Robert's football numbers weren't impressive enough, his 42 career home runs on the diamond should turn a few more heads. It did back in 2002, and it helped make him a high draft pick projection in the MLB draft.
If the big leagues didn’t snatch him, LSU figured to be the team to beat with Bob Lane, Cliff Lane (uncle) and Henry Walden (great grandfather) each donning purple and gold in the previous century. Even Robert’s grandfather, Ralph Lane, played at Louisiana College (and was inducted into the Hall of Fame there) before coaching for 20 years inside the state for various schools. Thus, it’s not hyperbolic to say Lane’s family name is Louisiana football royalty.
The only problem was LSU head coach Nick Saban was concerned about whether or not Lane would choose to play professional baseball, and so he recruited another high-profile quarterback in JaMarcus Russell. At the time, both Lane and future national championship quarterback Matt Flynn were already committed.
“Saban saw me as a risk because he had contacts saying I was going to be drafted in the first or second round (of the MLB draft),” Lane said. “If I left him high and dry that was going to leave him with one quarterback. I understood that. I moved on from them and decided to play for David Cutcliffe.”
The MLB ultimately helped his decision. Teams repeatedly got burned for pursuing dual-sport athletes. For years football players pursued their career on the gridiron rather than making the climb through the minors. In fact, Yankees prospect Drew Henson, who was an NFL draft prospect at Michigan in 2001 before signing a $17M baseball-only deal with the Yankees in 2001, announced that he was leaving the Yankees in February 2004 for the Dallas Cowboys. His announcement solidified MLB’s thinking in how they would pay baseball/football prospects moving forward.
“You understand their reasoning because they wasted time and money,” Bob said. “What was said to us was if it would take a million dollars for Robert to sign, they could sign 10 Dominicans and give them each $100,000. They would have to hit just one out of 10. Their philosophy was the Dominicans were going to give it their all because they didn’t have football to fall back on. So Drew Henson and players like that kind of tainted that option for kids like Robert. They offered him $100,000 a year for five years, but for him to get that full $500,000, he would have to be in that system for five years.”
The Lane family thought it best to pursue a football career at Ole Miss.
After redshirting his first year on campus, behind Ole Miss legend Eli Manning, Robert found a way onto the field as a redshirt freshman in 2004. He completed 43.9 percent of his passes for 242 yards but rushed for 309 yards and three scores on 60 carries.
Robert shared time with the two other quarterbacks in the last six games of the season, but he had his breakout game in the 2004 Egg Bowl. That’s when Robert completed 10-of-17 passes for 108 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions to go along with 97 rushing yards and a score on 16 carries in Ole Miss’ 20-3 victory. Rebel coaches finally understood what made Lane so effective as a dual-threat quarterback, and instead of trying to fit him into the mold of a Manning, Ole Miss coaches allowed Lane to be an early version of Tim Tebow.
“I wasn’t a drop-back guy,” Robert said. “I needed to be on the move. I think that Mississippi State game is when I earned their respect. I played 95 percent of the snaps in that game. After the game, I met with Coach Cutcliffe in the hallway. He told me, ‘Hey, look this is your team going into the spring. We’re going to build it around you. We’re changing some things.’ So I was looking forward to getting back out there in the spring.”
Two weeks after that impromptu meeting, Cutcliffe was fired. And Orgeron was hired. Suddenly Robert’s college career involved a position change, and his career at Ole Miss culminated in 47 catches for 517 yards and a score.
But that’s not what Robert took away from his noteworthy career.
It would be easy for him to sit around and ponder, “What if?” What if Cutcliffe wasn’t fired? What if Orgeron’s first major head coach opportunity didn’t come at his expense? What if his skill-set was used in the way Urban Meyer and Dan Mullen utilized Tebow’s attributes in 2006?
“It’s the cards I was dealt,” Robert said. “Sometimes in life you have to suck it up. I could’ve made a switch. I could’ve transferred to a (FCS) school and not sat out. But why in the world would I want to leave Ole Miss? I had a wonderful time there. That’s where I met my wife, and we now have twin girls. The Lord led me on that path for a reason.”
