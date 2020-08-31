The reaction felt familiar to Jamie Spencer.
Shock and awe is a typical response Spencer has gotten through the years from various people in all walks of life. “You were a running back?” If Spencer only had a nickel…
Heck, if Spencer is being honest, it was a reaction he got while playing at Ouachita as a 6’1”, 245-pound back. That is, however, if he came across someone who hadn’t read his press clippings.
The man who outweighed his offensive line could outrun defensive backs in the third level as if he were crafted in a lab somewhere in Ouachita Parish. A double take is almost expected when Spencer reveals he played running back a couple of decades ago.
But this reaction was different. This one hit close to home. This one involved his pre-teen son, Jameion “JK” Spencer, and like everybody else, he couldn’t believe his dad used to run over defensive backs on a regular basis.
“So when we were moving up here in Mississippi, I kept a lot of stuff hidden away,” Spencer said. “When he was 5 or 6, he found some of my stuff in the storage and started asking questions then about who and what. The biggest thing I got was ‘Oh, you were bald headed?’”
His curiosity peaked when the two took a trip to Monroe earlier this year. That’s when they met KNOE’s Aaron Dietrich for one of Dietrich’s “Gridiron Tales.” Dietrich dusted off some old tapes and played footage of Spencer barreling over and running away from defenders back in high school. Spencer took all of his son’s reactions in.
“After that trip in Monroe, after he got a chance to see it, it’s like, ‘Now, I’m starting to understand,’” Spencer said. “You’ve been telling me about this stuff, but now I see it.’ His questions have only increased, and that was pretty cool that he wanted to see more. I got to bring out some old stuff from Notre Dame when I was in the Chicago Tribune for six or seven weeks in a series.”
Ask any hardcore Northeast Louisiana football fan from the ‘90s and they’ll likely give you Spencer’s entire football history. Good enough to play as a freshman, but Ouachita’s coaching staff didn’t rush him onto the field as a 14-year-old. Quickly, he became one of the best players in the area as a sophomore and made highlights every Friday night with his unusual size and wily speed. It took Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz one glance to realize what kind of prospect Spencer was, and the rest was history for Spencer’s journey up north.
And yes, there will be some that throw Spencer’s name in the mix for greatest high school running back this area has ever seen. There’s one man in particular that can make a compelling argument. His name is Mike Vallery, and he brought a state championship to Ouachita in 1989 as head coach before leading Spencer’s senior class back to the state title game in 1994.
“As a coach, when you go up to the board and draw up things you want to do and you don’t have to worry about whether your people can do it, now that’s special,” Vallery said. “You’re not limited to what people can do by having people like Jamie Spencer. With Jamie, you could run inside trap game because he was so big, but you could also get him on the off-tackle plays on the perimeter. He could run. He had good speed. He had good hands, so you could run the screen game.”
Imagine how difficult it was to sit a back like that in 1991 when you knew he was already “special” in middle school. Vallery understood Spencer could help his team win as a freshman, but he wasn’t going to rush anything with his future blue-chip prospect.
“We really talked about that as a coaching staff,” Vallery said. “Sophomore year we moved him to varsity, and he started for three years.”
It’s no mystery why the coaching staff chose to wait. District 2-5A was sort of like the SEC West back in the ‘90s. If you go back to 1988 (when Louisiana only had four classifications), a member of that Northeast Louisiana district played for the state championship in the biggest classification for 15 straight seasons. Ouachita, Ruston, Neville and West Monroe took turns playing in the last game of the season from ’88 to 2002.
“I absolutely loved playing (in Northeast Louisiana in the ‘90s),” Spencer said. “It was better than the hype. During that time, the area was so saturated with good teams. Even the teams that weren’t winning were really good teams. And there wasn’t much difference in the district champs and the cats who finished in last place. It was a series or two that separated them. That’s what made it wonderful. We all knew each other and all took so much pride in the school we went to.”
As Spencer’s stature towered over his teammates in the backfield, he was a looming presence from the beginning with his athleticism and frame. But every good team has more than one weapon to rely on. Ouachita had many, but Jermaine Brown was the lightning that complimented Spencer’s thunder.
Vallery couldn’t help but sneak an evil laugh when he recalled opponents’ frustrations in defending his oversized power back and electrifying scat back.
“People couldn’t just key in on Jamie,” Vallery said. “Jermaine, between those two right there, they stretched the defense. They had to cover the entire field. You couldn’t just focus on Jamie because you also had this fast back sitting there too.”
How most former coaches and players talk about Spencer is how Spencer talks about Brown. Ouachita’s scat back was “truly a lightning bolt,” Spencer said.
The compliments flew out of Spencer’s mouth with ease when he talked about his coaching staff and teammates, but whenever it came recalling his own statistics or previous accomplishments, sentences slowed to one-word answers.
“The most uncomfortable subject in the world for me to talk about is me,” Spencer said. “I’ve never been that guy. I just didn’t really look at it in that same perspective. I always looked at it as if I wanted to achieve more, wanted to go farther, do more things, make an impact in a huge way. I wanted those championships.”
For a man as modest as Spencer to run as angry and hard as he did at Ouachita, those unfamiliar with his running style might be surprised to see this gentle giant stacking bodies on the field beneath him. It wasn’t really anger that drove Spencer, though. It was his strong self-belief that fueled his workman-like mentality.
“It was an insult to me if I let one person take me down,” Spencer said. “If one person took me down, that was worse than any missed assignment. I’m not going to tell you it wasn’t supposed to happen, but that’s just how we functioned. If I get past that first level, you’re going to need to bring your grandma, aunt, uncle, dog, anybody else you have to make sure I’m not getting across that goal line.”
Still, as dangerous as that duo was in the backfield, Ouachita had many questions entering the 1994 season. Many starters on the ‘93 team left in a mass exodus, but Spencer realized the Lions were going to be just fine in the spring game that led into the 1994 year. Why? Well, let’s just say the defense gave the offense all it could handle and more.
“So after we lost a lot of guys after our ’93 season, the idea was teams would just load the box and stop me. If we finished .500, that would be considered a good season,” Spencer said. “But I remember distinctly at that spring scrimmage, I saw the emergence of our true character and heart of our team. As much success Jermaine and I had at that point, the defense shut us down. It was sobering. We could not wait to go back up against our defense. I thought that was the defining moment of the season. The message was clear. We couldn’t rest on what we had already done.”
The Lions made the run through the dangerous district gauntlet and met Hahnville in the Class 5A State Championship Game. Unfortunately, the Lions got off to a dreadful start. The combination of a lack of focus and senseless penalties continuously dug the offense in holes it could not dig out of in the first half. That led to Ouachita hitting the locker room down, 27-7. Things got worse on the opening kickoff for the second half, as Dominic Brown returned the kick 93 yards for the score, giving Hahnville a commanding 33-7 advantage.
“I remember looking up at the scoreboard and just being like, ‘How did this happen?’” Spencer said. “They had us rattled. I was thinking we could call it a day. Jermaine walked by me, and he said, ‘We’re not going to win the game if you keep looking at the scoreboard.’ We just starting having fun playing, and that made a huge difference. Geez, I wish I could have come out of that twilight zone sooner.”
The comeback was on. Ouachita’s offense put Hahnville’s defense on skates for the remainder of the first half. With just a few minutes remaining, Spencer took a pitch inside the 10-yard line, broke a tackle and spun off another before crossing the goal line. Suddenly Ouachita trailed just 33-28 late in the fourth quarter.
“We had them guessing in the second half,” Spencer said. “I knew we had them when I looked across the line and saw their defense fighting with each other. They were frustrated.”
The fairy tale ending didn’t come for Ouachita, though. Hahnville burned clock and added a field goal late before the contest ultimately concluded on a Ouachita interception deep in the Lions’ own territory. The Tigers escaped with the 36-28 victory.
“That game always comes back to me when I think about Jamie Spencer,” Vallery said. “We made some mistakes in the first half and got behind. And in the second half, Jamie put on a show. If we would’ve gotten the ball back with more time, we would’ve won that game.”
Spencer’s athletic career didn’t end there. He had already committed to play for Holtz, and he joined one of the most hyped up recruiting classes in the history of Notre Dame. It was the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for 1995, and of the 24 athletes that pledged to play for the Irish, at least 17 of them were All-Americans in high school.
That class was so highly regarded, in fact, that Spencer had a writer from the Chicago Tribune follow him around for several weeks for a series in the newspaper.
“It was humbling and crazy,” said Spencer, who was a two-time All-State player with the Lions. “When you’re the new dude coming in, and you have that kind of attention, it puts you in a strange spot in the locker room,” Spencer said.
As a fullback with the Irish, Spencer rushed for 605 yards and eight touchdowns to go along with 129 receiving yards and an additional score through the air. He graduated in three and a half years, which is a promise Holtz made to Spencer and Vallery during Spencer’s recruitment.
As many highlight reel runs as Spencer had for both Ouachita and Notre Dame, Vallery continues to say his star running back was an even better person overall. And Vallery has one story to tell in particular to illustrate that.
“So Jamie was graduating and going to Notre Dame, his girlfriend for all those years at Ouachita was going to LSU. I thought that pretty much ended that,” Vallery said. “Well, after Jamie graduated (from Ouachita), a couple years later he called me and told me he was getting married. He asked me to come to the wedding, and I said, ‘Sure Jamie, who are you marrying?’ He said, ‘Coach, you remember my girlfriend from high school?’ I thought, ‘Y’all stayed together this whole time.’ Not only did Jamie graduate from Notre Dame, but he married a medical doctor. And Jamie has a big job with Nissan in Mississippi. They both got their degrees and came back together and got married. You tell me that’s not special.”
Spencer and Telitha Grant Spencer live in Brandon with two sons (Jameion and Johnah “JoJo” Spencer). The two started dating in middle school and have experienced the highest of highs on and off the field right alongside one another. Now Spencer gets to revisit those highs with his sons all over again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.