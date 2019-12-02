The Ouachita Christian Eagles are heading to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome after all.
OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh got the nod from LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine after he requested to play the state championship game in New Orleans.
As the highest seed, the fifth-ranked Eagles (12-1) held the right to host the game. OCS always wanted the game to be played as part of the LHSAA Prep Classic at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome the weekend of Dec. 13-14.
In a September letter to Bonine, Fitzhugh stated the Eagles preferred to be included in the Prep Classic along with the non-select schools. Of course, the request was contingent upon the Eagles advancing to the Division IV finals as the highest seed.
The Eagles, as the No. 5 seed, will play No. 7 Catholic-Pointe Coupee. Time is still to be determined.
