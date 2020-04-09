The LHSAA released a memo Thursday morning announcing the cancelation of all remaining 2019-2020 seasons.
The following is an excerpt from the memo:
"The LHSAA Executive Committee, on recommendation from this office and its staff, approved the cancellation of all remaining 2019-2020 winter sports championships, as well as, all spring sports regular season and those respective spring sports championships.
The decision was not in haste and was discussed with tremendous concern for those senior athletes being affected. We realize and concur with the argument about returning to normalcy and allowing seniors to have their moment, just like we did for boys' basketball championships, unfortunately, circumstances today are tremendously different than circumstances were that week in March."
Claiborne Christian head coach Chad Olinde tweeted the following minutes after the memo was sent out, "I hate it for my guys and all of the players areound the country, especially the seniors. Coaches, love on your players!!"
