LHSAA

Class 5A Bracket

No. 1 Ouachita vs. No. 32 Airline (Thursday)

No. 8 West Monroe vs. No. 25 Northshore (Thursday)

No. 26 West Ouachita at No. 7 Hahnville (Thursday) 

 

Class 4A Bracket

No. 8 Neville vs. No. 25 Peabody (Thursday)

 

Class 3A Bracket

No. 4 Booker T. Washington vs. No. 29 Wossman (Thursday)

No. 15 Carroll vs. No. 18 Jennings (Thursday)

 

Div. IV Playoffs

No. 1 Ouachita Christian vs. No. 16 Sacred Hear (Monday)

No. 9 St. Frederick at No. 8 Central Catholic (Monday) 

