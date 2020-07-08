Louisiana High School Athletic Association executive director Eddie Bonine issued a memo to principals, athletic directors, coaches and officials that reassured the LHSAA's commitment to fall sports.
The memo stated, "Now, more than ever, we are reminded that our communities need high school sports. Interscholastic competition supports the physical, emotional and mental well-being of student-athletes across Louisiana.
"The LHSAA is fully committed to the safe return of high school athletics this fall. We encourage member schools to follow LHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee Guidelines to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, and administrators. Reopening high school sports depends on all of us working together."
Bonine's statement comes two days after a request was made by Senate Education Committee Chairman Cleo Edwards, D-Baton Rouge, to ban fall sports.
Edwards sent a letter to the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education before the board meets on July 14 to discuss emergency rules for the coming school year. In the letter, Edwards states the issue is “too critical” to leave up to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.
”I am requesting the board to include a suspension of ALL athletic activities for this fall in any rules adopted regarding reopening of schools for the coming year,” Fields wrote. ”This suspension should include all activities of any kind that would include student in-person participation in a group setting, including conditioning, practice and team meetings."
Leaders from the BESE told The Advocate that enacting rules governing athletics is outside the powers of the board as spelled out in the state Constitution.
