The LHSAA is moving forward with its fall football schedule and has established guidelines for practices involving helmets and shoulder pads in the coming weeks.
In a letter issued to LHSAA member school principals, athletic directors and head football coaches, the association stated it would not push back the Aug. 3 start date for fall camp despite Phase II extending to Aug. 7.
LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine wrote the following in a letter to members, "Some felt as though we should push the year's permissive start date back; however, after conversations with my Section III colleagues and other consultations, I (we) have decided to keep the Aug. 3 start date."
When Aug. 3 rolls around, schools will be able to practice with helmets and appropriate footwear only. They will also be allowed to use hand shields and pop-up dummies, as well as use a football during drills.
Teams may compete in intra-squad 7-on-7 drills with no contact, while static groups must remain limited to 25 students.
On Aug. 6, teams will be allowed to practice with shoulder pads.
Noted in the letter, groupings of 50 students indoors or outdoors will coincide with Gov. John Bel Edwards' decision to move the state into Phase III.
