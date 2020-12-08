LHSAA
Due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, financial responsibilities and risk of cancellation, the upcoming Louisiana High School Athletic Association Football Prep Classic has been moved from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans to Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.
 
"We are thankful Northwestern State University stepped up to host our football championships," executive director Eddie Bonine said. "We are saddened to be leaving the Superdome this year, but look forward to our return in 2021. We are certain Northwestern State University will provide a first-class experience for Louisiana student-athletes."
 
The Mercedes-Benz Superdome has hosted the Prep Classic since 1981.
 
Harry Turpin Stadium is home of the Demon football team. Northwestern State football moved to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
Details surrounding the state championships schedule of events will be released at a later date.
 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.