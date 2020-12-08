Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Embattled officers no longer at Monroe PD
- Ellis to spend $60,000 on rebranding initiative for Monroe
- MPD arrests man for drug dealing at Parkview Apartments
- WM man accused of misusing employee fuel card
- West Monroe landlord sues government over new eviction rule
- West Monroe men arrested for kidnapping woman
- Obituaries published Dec. 2, 2020
- MPD arrests Ferriday woman for assault; she claims they were 'wrestling'
- West Monroe man among five arrested for crimes against children, animals
- West Monroe man arrested for threatening to harm trooper with baseball bat
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
READ MORE
Due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, financial responsibilities and risk of cancellation, … Read more
- By Ian Robinson news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman last week for crashing her vehicle into another woman’… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Last week’s column started with a cheesy Star Wars quote, and you know what? Three out of fo… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Despite the obstacles COVID-19 has placed in front of local basketball teams this season, th… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The Wossman boys basketball team are off to a quick start to the basketball season despite l… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
Luke Letlow defeated state Rep. Lance Harris in Saturday's run-off election to secure electi… Read more
- By Ian Robinson news@ouachitacitizen.com
West Monroe police arrested two West Monroe men for assault and kidnapping last week after a… Read more
Funeral services for James “Jim” Roy Levy Sr., a past president of the Louisiana Press Assoc… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
St. James didn’t go 15-0 in 2019 for nothing. Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The first road game of the season for West Monroe High School proved to be a memorable one, … Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Missing the playoffs will always be disappointing for competitive coaches like West Ouachita… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
A 14-7 quarterfinal playoff battle in the fourth quarter flipped heavily in favor of the tri… Read more
- By Ian Robinson news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man for misusing an employee fuel … Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Feeling like his team just made a statement with a 53-34 victory against No. 13 Westgate, Ne… Read more
- By Ian Robinson news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man for stealing a vehicle on Than… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Not all new trends in the sports world can be deemed “unfortunate" in 2020. Read more
- By Ian Robinson news@ouachitacitizen.com
Louisiana State Police Troopers arrested a West Monroe man for driving a vehicle while intox… Read more
- By David Jacobs The Center Square
The Louisiana Workforce Commission is attributing a recent spike in claims for unemployment … Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
Sterlington officials say the town’s financial standing and budget for 2021 show Sterlington… Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.