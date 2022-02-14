The postseason has arrived for girls basketball, and two local squads have claimed top two seeds ahead of their potentially long playoff runs.
Ouachita Christian recaptured another No. 1 seed in Division IV, and Wossman locked up the No. 2 seed in Class 3A.
Wossman has a 23-5 record after going 7-13 a year ago. The Lady Wildcats went from being the No. 29 seed and losing, 67-33, to No. 4 Booker T. Washington last year to being one of the top-ranked schools in the state.
“To come in my first year and play the caliber ball against the teams we’ve played has been special,” Wossman head coach Otis Robinson said. “The girls made it easy. They bought into what I was telling them. We let them know right away that we didn't want to shoot for three years down the road. “
Seven teams from Ouachita Parish made postseason berths.
The Ouachita Lady Lions just barely missed the playoffs with a No. 33 final ranking.
The local first-round pairings are below:
— No. 9 West Monroe vs. No. 24 Hahnville (Class 5A)
— No. 21 West Ouachita at No. 12 Benton (Class 5A)
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
