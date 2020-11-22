The LHSAA released its playoff brackets for the 2020 football season Sunday morning, which includes seven Ouachita Parish schools.
Here are the seeds and opponents for local clubs —
Class 5A:
No. 10 West Monroe vs. No. 23 Chalmette
No. 13 Ruston vs. No. 20 Hahnville
No. 28 Ouachita at No. 5 Destrehan
Class 4A:
No. 4 Neville vs. No. 29 Peabody
Class 3A:
No. 12 Sterlington vs. No. 21 West Feliciana
No. 13 Carroll vs. No. 20 Brusly
Class 2A:
No. 2 Mangham vs. No. 31 Madison
No. 7 Ferriday vs. No. 26 East Feliciana
No. 29 Vidalia at St. Helena
Class 1A:
No. 12 Block vs. No. 21 Merryville
No. 13 Delta Charter vs. No. 20 LaSalle
Division IV:
No. 3 Ouachita Christian vs. No. 14 Hamilton Christian
No. 15 St. Frederick at No. 2 Vermilion Catholic
