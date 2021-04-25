West Monroe at West Ouachita BsB 2021

The Rebels travel to play the Chiefs at the WOHS campus in Cadeville in a District 2-5A series Game 1. Photo by TOM MORRIS/The Ouachita Citizen.

 TOM MORRIS -- (318)237-3030

The LHSAA released the 2021 baseball brackets Sunday with five parish schools earning Top 4 seeds.

Below are the following first-round matchups for parish schools:

Class 5A

No. 2 West Monroe vs. No. 31 Natchitoches Central

No. 22 West Ouachita at No. 11 Acadiana

No. 30 Ouachita at No. 3 Live Oak

Class 4A

No. 4 Neville vs. No. 29 Beau Chene

Class 3A

No. 1 Sterlington vs. No. 32 Kenner Discovery Health Science  

Division IV

No. 1 Ouachita Christian vs. No. 16 Riverside Academy

No. 13 St. Frederick at No. 4 St. Mary’s

Division V

No. 2 Claiborne Christian vs. No. 7 St. Joseph's - Plaucheville

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.