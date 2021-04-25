The LHSAA released the 2021 baseball brackets Sunday with five parish schools earning Top 4 seeds.
Below are the following first-round matchups for parish schools:
Class 5A
No. 2 West Monroe vs. No. 31 Natchitoches Central
No. 22 West Ouachita at No. 11 Acadiana
No. 30 Ouachita at No. 3 Live Oak
Class 4A
No. 4 Neville vs. No. 29 Beau Chene
Class 3A
No. 1 Sterlington vs. No. 32 Kenner Discovery Health Science
Division IV
No. 1 Ouachita Christian vs. No. 16 Riverside Academy
No. 13 St. Frederick at No. 4 St. Mary’s
Division V
No. 2 Claiborne Christian vs. No. 7 St. Joseph's - Plaucheville
