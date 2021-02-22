Four parish teams earned Top 4 seeds in the 2020-21 LHSAA boys basketball brackets.
In Class 5A, West Monroe earned a No. 2 seed and will host No. 31 Thibodaux for the opening round of the playoffs Friday night.
The No. 10 Ouachita Parish Lions will host No. 23 East Jefferson. If the Lions and Rebels are both victorious in the first two rounds they would meet again in the quarterfinals.
West Monroe and Ouachita split contests this season. The Lions defeated West Monroe 51-36 in the first meeting, but the Rebels got revenge with a 67-64 victory in the rematch.
In the Class 4A ranks, No. 4 Neville will host No. 29 Broadmoor in the opening round.
Four teams represent the parish in the Class 3A bracket with No. 2 Wossman standing atop the heap. The Wildcats, fresh off of another undefeated district run, will host No. 31 McDonough 35 Friday.
“Credit to our guys for believing in the system,” said Wossman head coach Casey Jones after earning another top seed. “Defense has been our stable. It’s something we’ve always talked about, but I believe this team shoots it a little better than we have in the past. If you decide to zone us up and everything, we can hit some shots.”
No. 4 Carroll will also represent District 2-3A with a first-round matchup against No. 29 Lake Charles College Prep. No. 14 Richwood will host No. 19 Baker, while No. 30 Sterlington will hit the road for a first-round contest against No. 3 Sophie B. Wright.
Two parish squads will hit the road in Division IV competition. No. 16 River Oaks will face No. 1 Crescent City, while No. 14 St. Frederick will take on No. 3 Calvary Baptist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.