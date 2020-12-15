LHSAA

The LHSAA unveiled the state championship schedule for Natchitoches. 

The full schedule for the championship games follows: 

Sunday

Class 2A Championship Game at 1 p.m.

Division I Championship Game at 6 p.m.

Monday 

Class 1A Championship Game at 11 a.m. 

Division III Championship Game at 3 p.m. 

Division II Championship Game at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday 

Division IV Championship Game at 1 p.m. (OCS vs. Calvary Baptist)

Class 4A Championship Game at 1 p.m.

Wednesday

Class 3A Championship Game at 1 p.m. 

Class 5A Championship Game at 6 p.m.  

The games will be played at Northwestern State University. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.