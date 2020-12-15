The LHSAA unveiled the state championship schedule for Natchitoches.
The full schedule for the championship games follows:
Sunday
Class 2A Championship Game at 1 p.m.
Division I Championship Game at 6 p.m.
Monday
Class 1A Championship Game at 11 a.m.
Division III Championship Game at 3 p.m.
Division II Championship Game at 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Division IV Championship Game at 1 p.m. (OCS vs. Calvary Baptist)
Class 4A Championship Game at 1 p.m.
Wednesday
Class 3A Championship Game at 1 p.m.
Class 5A Championship Game at 6 p.m.
The games will be played at Northwestern State University.
