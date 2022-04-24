20220329-SterlingtonAtWM

The LHSAA baseball brackets were released Sunday with five parish teams earning top four seeds. 

The No. 2 West Monroe Rebels will host No. 31 Natchitoches Central in the opening round. 

In Class 4A, No. 2 Neville will host No. 31 Morgan City, while 3A's No. 4 Sterlington will host No. 29 St. Martinville. 

In Division IV, No. 3 Ouachita Christian and No. 7 St. Frederick earned home games in the first round. OCS will host No. 16 Central Private, while the Warriors will host No. 10 Vermilion Catholic. 

In Division V, Claiborne Christian earned the No. 1 seed and will play No. 8 St. Joseph’s Plaucheville.

