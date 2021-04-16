The LHSAA released the brackets for the softball playoffs Friday morning.
Here are the following matchups for parish schools:
Class 5A
No. 1 West Monroe vs. No. 32 Slidell
No. 13 West Ouachita vs. No. 20 Ruston
Class 4A
No. 4 Neville vs. No. 29 South Terrebonne
Class 3A
No. 7 Sterlington vs. No. 26 Marksville
No. 30 Carroll at No. 3 Jena
Division IV
No. 5 St. Frederick vs. No. 12 Riverside Academy
No. 9 Ouachita Christian at No. 8 Opelousas Catholic
Division V
No. 2 Claiborne Christian bye
