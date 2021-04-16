2021 West Ouachita at West Monroe Softball 14April

Played at West Monroe, 14April2021.Photo by TOM MORRIS/The Ouachita Citizen. c.2021.TomMorrisPhotos.com. All rights reserved.

 TOM MORRIS -- (318)237-3030

The LHSAA released the brackets for the softball playoffs Friday morning.

Here are the following matchups for parish schools: 

Class 5A

No. 1 West Monroe vs. No. 32 Slidell 

No. 13 West Ouachita vs. No. 20 Ruston

Class 4A

No. 4 Neville vs. No. 29 South Terrebonne

Class 3A

No. 7 Sterlington vs. No. 26 Marksville

No. 30 Carroll at No. 3 Jena

Division IV

No. 5 St. Frederick vs. No. 12 Riverside Academy

No. 9 Ouachita Christian at No. 8 Opelousas Catholic

Division V

No. 2 Claiborne Christian bye

