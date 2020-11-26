Following Gov. John Bel Edwards’ new proclamation, which eased Louisiana back into a modified Phase 2, the LHSAA has unveiled stricter guidelines for the 2020 football playoffs.
LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine sent a memo Wednesday with updated rules and regulations for member host schools to follow this postseason. Among those include enforcing fans to wear a mask at all times.
Along with wearing a mask, fans must also be seated 6-feet apart from each other, and that includes family members.
Evidence of failure to comply will result in a $500 fine for the school, along with the loss of hosting and potentially participating in any further football games and/or winter sports.
“I can’t emphasize enough the importance for adherence,” Bonine stated in the memo. “This COVID-19 surge is serious in nature, as across our state in every region is reporting a substantial increase in cases and hospitalizations.”
The recent mandate requires all sporting events be capped at 25% capacity regardless of whether a parish is under the 5% threshold or not.
The memo closed with the following statement from Bonine: “It is our intent to not lose the momentum we have gained to this point with fall sports and the beginning of our winter sports season, all because some prefer to turn a blind eye to those LHSAA COVID-19 recommendations and guidelines suggested for these events. That time has come to an end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.