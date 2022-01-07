The plan for the Ouachita boys basketball team is always going to be to attack. The Lions did that early and often in a 55-38 victory against Carroll on the second night of the Don Redden Memorial Classic.
“I think for the most part we did that tonight,” Ouachita head coach Jeremy Madison said.
Madison was not thrilled with the way his team failed to put away the C-Dogs in the third quarter. Like much of the season, the Lions had spurts where they played extremely well, but Madison knows Ouachita must be more consistent down the road to get to where he and the team ultimately want to go.
“Phil (Bradford), he let the referees get into his head and affect his play tonight,” Madison said. “And then we came out lackadaisical for whatever reason in the second half. We’ve got to clean those things up moving forward.”
Bradford, who has been a dominant post player for the Lions all season, was limited to just two points in the win. But his teammates were certainly there to pick up the slack. Sterry Leonard led all with 11 points and Jeremiah Puckett added 10 points for the team.
The (11-4) Lions’ fifth straight win put a halt to (8-7) Carroll’s newfound momentum after the Bulldogs beat their third District 2-5A foe the night before in the Don Redden Memorial Classic. Carroll holds victories against Ruston, Alexandria and West Monroe already this season, so the last thing the Lions needed to do was take the Bulldogs lightly.
Puckett scored six of the Lions’ first eight points of the game, as he showed off his nice jumper. The Lions opened the game on a 10-2 run and ended the quarter with a 19-6 edge over Carroll.
“We came out and played well in the first half, but the second half we didn’t play so well,” Madison said. “We didn’t close the game out like I wanted to, but anytime you get a win, it’s big.”
Most of the Lions points in the quarter came via fast-break points as players like Jonathan Bradshaw and Sterry Leonard made a living beating the opposition down the court.
The second quarter saw the Bulldogs’ zone defense slow the Lions’ pace. Ouachita relied more on its outside shot in the quarter, as Mondrai Hogg’s high-arching 3-pointer followed by Leonard’s trey a few possessions later built a 25-9 advantage. After a 6-0 run by Carroll, Jonathan Bradshaw drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the Lions into the locker room with a 32-17 lead.
“Ouachita has a good team,” Carroll head coach Brandon Lander said. “They came out and played a good game. We’ll get back to the drawing board.”
It looked as though the Lions were going to run away with the victory in the third, as an 8-3 run was started by Phil Bradford recorded multiple offensive rebounds before getting one to go underneath the goal.
The Lions led, 40-20, but Carroll wasn’t going away. Ricky Johnson drained a 3-pointer and Lavion Owens made back-to-back field goals inside the paint to reduce the lead to 11.
Jordan Davis pieced together a 7-0 run of his own, however, as the Lions were able to extend the lead in the fourth.
Jawon Hines led the Bulldogs with 10 points in the loss.
