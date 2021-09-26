The Ouachita football team collected the start it needed and the strong finish it desired to earn a road win against a Class 3A State Championship contender in Union. In the end, the Lions celebrated a 31-28 victory against one of the better teams in Northeast Louisiana.
Emilio Ross played the role of hero with the 25-yard field goal in the closing minutes against a Union team that came a point shy of knocking off a Top 10 Class 5A foe one-week prior in Captain Shreve.
“It’s a big road win,” Ouachita head coach Todd Garvin said. “It’s a 5A vs. 3A team, but they’re the state runner ups, and I look for them to make another deep run. That’s a good football team. Heck of a football team. For us to go on the road and compete and get punched in the mouth and come right back and finish, I think that says a lot of good things about our football team.”
Ouachita’s defense made the plays it needed to when it counted most — a clutch stop at the end of the ballgame and forced fumbles in the red zone highlight the unit's performance. Ouachita’s bend-don’t-break mentality helped the Lions improve to 3-1 with another stellar outing.
“(Union) kept diving the ball up in there, and we were doing a good job of holding those running backs up and trying to rip them out,” Garvin said. “Trey Holly, he just fights and fights for extra yardage. It’s one of those cases where we tried to take advantage of that. We work on ripping the ball out every week.”
Ouachita’s rush offense struggled to get moving against a physical Union squad. The Lions rushed for just 117 yards on 38 carries, so the Lions relied more on young sophomore quarterback Zach Jackson’s arm in the road contest. And he delivered. Jackson completed nine-of-14 passes for 163 yards and two scores.
“I thought our quarterback played his best game of the year,” Garvin said. “He got the ball out to several different receivers. I believe seven different guys touched the football.”
Ouachita benefited from a great start. The Lions took a 14-0 advantage and led 21-7 right before the half. Ouachita looked to tack on another score with its two-minute offense, but Union was able to take advantage of a turnover and make it a one-score game before halftime.
“We had timeouts and a little over a minute left, so we went to our mayday offense,” Garvin said. “(Jackson) scrambled and forced a ball, and they scored to make it 21-14. That’s probably my fault there, though. I put our young quarterback in that situation.”
All is well that ends well, as the passing game ultimately helped the Lions collect their third victory of the season against a Union squad that beat Ouachita one-year prior.
Ouachita will look to continue its good fortune in a home contest against Dutchtown Friday night. The Griffins enter this matchup with a 3-0 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.