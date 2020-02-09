The No. 2 Ouachita Lions ( 21-4, 7-0) defeated the Ruston Bearcats (9-16, 3-4) 71-35 in Friday night's showdown in the “Madhouse”.
Ouachita head coach Jeremy Madison said going into the contest that setting the tone on defense would be key, and the Lions obliged by opening the game with a 9-1 run. The Lions’ fast start ultimately led to a 21-7 lead after the first quarter.
Matt Hayman got the crowd to its feet with an alley opp in the second quarter. Offensive rebounds and strong drives to the basket by senior Jamal Davis led to Ouachita taking a 38-17 lead to the locker room.
The second half started with a quick foul due to some fancy footwork and dribbling by Davis, who soon after drained a 3-pointer to make the score 47-21. The Lion offensive dominance and rebounding carried over from the first half. The lions took a 56-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
The final quarter started with the Lions going 0-3 on their first positions. Nigel Brown’s layup ended the scoreless run.
The Lions offense continued to sputter until Brown got another easy layup pushing the score to 63-32. The Lions defense also gave up more points then they had in any quarter with 11, but cleaned it up towards the end. With 40 seconds left, Brown hit a huge layup with an and-one tacked on.
Davis led all scoring with 21 points in the end.
