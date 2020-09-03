LISTEN: Collins resigns as DC, explaining Act 9
Jake Martin
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- VIDEO: Two shooters discharge firearms in Parkview Apartments parking lot, killing two
- Monroe man arrested twice for trying to steal generator
- WMPD arrests North Carolina man for terrorizing hospital staff
- Calhoun man accused of yelling 'COVID' inside store, disturbing peace
- Electrical service for thousands may be restored later today
- Two dead in Monroe shooting
- West Monroe man arrested for carrying drugs, gun
- Mustangs laugh off untimely switch to LHSAA
- Entergy: Some customers may be without power until Wednesday
- On 5-4 vote, board rejects Shirley contract extension
Images
Videos
READ MORE
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Calhoun man on possession of heroin last week after authorities beg… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
A letter submitted to the LHSAA made public, along with social media posts encouraging paren… Read more
- By Sam Hanna Jr. samhannajr@samhannajr.com
What is Gov. John Bel Edwards really up to? Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe businessman Stanley Palowsky’s allegations that a law clerk at Fourth Judicial Distri… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
The Monroe Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board received at least seven application… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
In the days following the devastation wrought by Hurricane Laura last week, local residents … Read more
Strauss Theatre in Monroe plans to stream its most recent theatrical production, “Belles,” o… Read more
The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation recently gave grants to 13 organizations, totalin… Read more
- By Georgiann Potts Special to The Citizen
Monroe Garden Club 2020-2021 President, Johnette Mintz, recently released plans for the orga… Read more
- By Georgiann Potts Special to The Citizen
It was a slightly overcast morning, but the smiles on P.E.O. Chapter AE members’ faces more … Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
A Monroe man facing several charges including second-degree murder will serve only 30 days i… Read more
The University of Louisiana Monroe School of Allied Health (SOAH) under the College of Healt… Read more
Louisiana State Police are investigating the death of a person involved in an automobile wre… Read more
The Ouachita Parish Police Jury voted during a special called meeting last week to approve c… Read more
A cease and desist order was issued last week to Monroe insurance producer Jerry Dool for in… Read more
Monroe police are investigating the death of two men who were fatally wounded in a shooting … Read more
State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain… Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.