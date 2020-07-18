Most Popular
Articles
- Sheriff's Office says it will not enforce Edwards' mandatory mask order going into effect Monday
- Wisner traffic stop leads to large drug bust
- Ferriday juvenile dies from shooting Sunday
- Monroe election results: Ellis defeats Mayo, elected mayor with 52 percent of vote
- West Ouachita's Middleton wants decision made soon on football
- WMPD arrest West Monroe man for refusing to wear mask in store
- Ellis outlines priorities as Monroe’s new mayor
- Louisiana House approves $250 payments for frontline workers
- MPD arrests Monroe woman for drawing gun in dispute over parking space
- Edward O'Boyle: BLM-GNF strives for Marxist society
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
READ MORE
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of attempted seco… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit, who represents District B, announce… Read more
- By Karli Carpenter / LSU Manship School News Service
Ferriday, La.--David Whatley, the first black student to integrate Ferriday High in 1966, re… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
For a player with a name like Henry Messinger, the Ouachita Christian senior sure does have … Read more
- By David Jacobs The Center Square
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has used his veto pen to grant $57 million in raises to stat… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on several warrants on Saturday after authorit… Read more
- By David Jacobs The Center Square
Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed a bill meant to protect schools from lawsuits if a teacher … Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman on two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm las… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
At the blink of an eye, Paul Glynn went from moving back to Northeast Louisiana to accepting… Read more
- By Sydney McGovern / LSU Manship School News Service
A dozen times over three decades, Claiborne Parish resident Frederick Douglass Lewis had tri… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe Mayor-elect Friday Ellis says his first priorities once in office include stamping ou… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
Five judges and a law clerk at Fourth Judicial District Court who are being sued by a Monroe… Read more
- By Sam Hanna Jr. samhannajr@samhannajr.com
The city of West Monroe unveiled a master plan Tuesday to overhaul downtown and Mayor Staci … Read more
Professors propose Black Lives Matter mural in Monroe; City Council to act on proposal at next meeting
- By Taylor Costa news@ouachitacitizen.com
Three local artists asked the Monroe City Council earlier this week to let them paint a larg… Read more
Union Museum of History and Art is proud to announce it will host a traveling exhibit from S… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
As the LHSAA continues to kick the can farther down the road on whether or not a season will… Read more
- By Georgiann Potts Random Thoughts
Writer’s Note: Sometimes a little break is in order. It is the beginning of the second half … Read more
The faculty of Northeast Baptist School proudly announces Kallan Grace Mulhearn, Kamrin Skye… Read more
Growing up on a rural Louisiana farm where his father worked as manager, Van McGraw believed… Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.