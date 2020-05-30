Sports editor Jake Martin goes through some of the biggest headlines of the week and unveils the No. 4 Game in our ongoing series involving the greatest games in Ouachita Parish since 2015.
Listen below or download the latest episode on your podcast app by searching "Ouachita Citizen Digs and Posts."
