Sports Editor Jake Martin breaks down Mickey McCarty applying for Neville's vacant principal position. Lots of newsy tidbits to discuss!
LISTEN: McCarty applies for principal gig
Jake Martin
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrests made in Parkview Apartments riot targeting police
- ULM faculty members under fire for racist remarks on social media
- Eros woman accused of cussing dispatchers, filing false report
- Sam Hanna Jr.: Take a knee Brees
- Sterlington mayor questioned about use of public property for RV park
- Neville's Fugler proud to wear No. 7, excited for future
- Best is on the Bayou: ULM's Straughter rises to All-American status
- Parish school system loses 150 students, expects fiscal challenges
- Monroe insurance producer ordered, again, to stop working without license
- Franklin reports 390 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
READ MORE
- By Maria Marsh LSU Manship School News Service
BATON ROUGE--Two LSU professors released surveys Monday showing that Louisiana residents hav… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of domestic abuse… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Sports Editor Jake Martin breaks down Mickey McCarty applying for Neville's vacant principal… Read more
- By David Jacobs The Center Square
The Louisiana Supreme Court recently ordered appellate courts to review more than three doze… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested two individuals for theft at a store on Louisville Avenue last Sunday… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
West Monroe coaches couldn’t hide their excitement about having kids back on campus for work… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Mickey McCarty is eying an opportunity to move into an administrative role after Neville Hig… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
One of the greatest honors bestowed upon Neville baseball players is the opportunity to wear No. 7. Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
West Monroe police arrested a Metairie man on suspicion of disturbing the peace through drun… Read more
Monroe insurance producer Mickey Glen Bennett has continued to flout a cease and desist orde… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
Sterlington Town Council members questioned Mayor Caesar Velasquez about his decision to aut… Read more
- By Sam Hanna Jr. samhannajr@samhannajr.com
Sales tax collections in April in the city of West Monroe declined 7.5 percent compared to t… Read more
- By Taylor Costa news@ouachitacitizen.com
The city of Monroe recently escaped a federal consent decree issued to the city in 2004 beca… Read more
Several defendants were sentenced last week in cases involving federal gun crimes and drug o… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish Schools has lost some 150 students during the 2019-2020 school year, leading… Read more
Beginning earlier this week, St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe started to allow limited v… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
Two faculty members at the University of Louisiana-Monroe have come under fire since last we… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police have made a handful of arrests stemming from an incident at Parkview Apartment… Read more
Monroe attorney Wendy E.W. Giovingo was one of five people joining the Louisiana Bar Foundat… Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.