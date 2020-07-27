Most Popular
- Sterlington fisherman reels in double-digit bass at Bussey
- West Monroe woman accused of cursing, battering deputies over lost keys at graduation
- Students scheduled to return Aug. 24
- Jeff Sadow: Election numbers in Monroe mayoral race show dissatisfaction
- West Ouachita's Nolan adds 20 pounds as role expands
- Driver killed in fiery Richland crash
- New judge assigned to ongoing Monroe racketeering lawsuit
- Officer cited in lawsuit disciplined in Vidalia
- Monroe man accused of breaking church window
- Separate trial granted in The Ouachita Citizen case seeking police chief's IA file
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of disturbing the peace through violent man… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwell… Read more
- Marq Mitcham
As the Richwood Rams ran sideline-to-sideline sprints to close out a recent preseason condit… Read more
- Marq Mitcham
Jack Gnam of Ridgeland, Miss. defeated Mitchell Ford of Little Rock in a two-hole playoff to… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit agents arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of possession… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of cruelty to the… Read more
- By David Jacobs The Center Square
Louisiana experienced its biggest employment increase on record from April to May, though un… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
When the football season (hopefully) starts you should be able to spot Beau Bennett in a St.… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on three counts of disturbing the peace by simple assaul… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of disturbing t… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The opening of Bussey Brake Reservoir couldn’t have gone any better for Sterlington native B… Read more
- By Sam Hanna Jr. samhannajr@samhannajr.com
One would like to think our governor and state attorney general have more important things t… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
The Monroe Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board voted earlier this week to reject M… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
A project replacing the state Hwy 3033 bridge and Cheniere Lake spillway could begin early n… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
A local judge ruled last week that the city of Monroe’s lawsuit against The Ouachita Citizen… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
Local businessman Friday Ellis was sworn in Tuesday as Monroe mayor, officially ending Jamie… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
A new judge was assigned last month to preside over a local businessman’s lawsuit against an… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
Qualifying for the Nov. 3 elections, including congressional, state and local races, got und… Read more
