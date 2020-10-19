LISTEN: Reacting to West Monroe/Neville clash
Jake Martin
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ellis names Zordan new police chief
- Robinson reveals more names, says he filed FEC complaint against Letlow for 'buy out' attempts
- Monroe mayor scratches plans for new arena
- 4JDC judges corresponded before altering ruling
- Graves throws for 225 yards in OCS' win
- CPSB mum on Shirley contract
- EDITORIAL: Recommendations on proposed constitutional amendments
- West Monroe flattens Neville in grudge match
- Rutledge challenges Guyton in West Monroe City Marshal race
- West Monroe pair arrested for driving stolen vehicle
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Thompson honored (1)
- PHOTOS: West Monroe vs. Acadiana scrimmage (1)
- EDITORIAL: Re-elect Judge Sharon Marchman (1)
- Monroe man accused of attacking hospital staff, running into wall (1)
- West Ouachita looks ahead to District 2-5A matchup with Ouachita (1)
- Carencro stuns West Monroe with shutout win (1)
- Winnsboro moves forward on RV park app (1)
- Jim Brown: La. ignored in Supreme Court pick (1)
READ MORE
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Scott and Mandy Crain were taking their daily walk around Frenchman’s Bend Road one random T… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
State Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell's campaign for re-election to a fourth ter… Read more
- Zach Parker
A 27-year law enforcement veteran with ties to the area has been appointed the city of Monro… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Minutes after West Ouachita defeated Northwood (Lena) 48-0, the dread set in for West Ouachi… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
No Hunter Herring. No problem. Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Don’t ask Andy Robinson about moral victories. Not after St. Frederick lost to Oak Grove in … Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Marcell Henderson and Boris Richard combined for five rushing touchdowns, as Ouachita’s grou… Read more
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Serv… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Jerry Arledge called West Monroe’s 24-7 victory against Neville Friday night one of the best… Read more
It is unfortunate that we must announce that The Chennault Gala is being rescheduled. Read more
- By David Jacobs | The Center Square
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards last week said Louisiana would remain in Phase 3 of the Whit… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The back-and-forth dramatic battles between Sterlington and Richwood in 2017 felt like it tr… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
A local judge altered a court ruling in 2015 after the Fourth Judicial District Court’s admi… Read more
- The Ouachita Citizen
Judge Sharon Ingram Marchman has served with distinction on the Fourth Judicial District Cou… Read more
- By Taylor Costa news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis says he will not pursue plans to build a new $100-million arena to… Read more
Early voting for the Nov. 3 presidential general election and congressional primary election… Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.