LISTEN: Slew of College Football news unpacked
Jake Martin
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- DA pledges to prosecute former Sterlington mayor
- LSU committ Ruddell recovers from Tommy John surgery, will miss 2020 football season
- Down but not out: King rises as Bossier Parish standout
- Brown removed as Monroe police chief; Eugene Ellis named interim
- New names proposed for Robert E. Lee. Junior High
- New COVID-19 cases total 14 in Franklin Parish
- Sterlington fisherman reels in double-digit bass at Bussey
- IMPACT PLAYER: Coley vital piece for Sterlington's defense
- Jeff Crouere: One man stands alone against a Marxist-driven BLM movement
- Monroe police officer resigns after arrest in police brutality case
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
READ MORE
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita head coach Jeff Fitzgerald thinks he has a gamer in his locker room in Dearrio “D.J… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on drug charges on Sunday after authorities responded to… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman on three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm o… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.co
Monroe Police Cpl. Reginald "Reggie" Brown is no longer serving as the police department's i… Read more
- By Joe Curtis joecurtis@franklinsun.com
Applications are still available for a possible one-time $250 hazard payment to essential Lo… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of four counts of battery of a police off… Read more
- Marq Mitcham
Parker Coley is a key piece in the puzzle as Sterlington seeks to rebuild its defense this fall. Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
Nine people qualified last week as candidates to represent the 5th Congressional District in… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
In his re-election bid, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy drew 14 challengers during qualifying last we… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of aggravated assault and simple criminal d… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Paul King nearly gave it all up. Read more
- By Georgiann Potts Random Thoughts
Writer’s Note: Recently I found myself deep-cleaning my KitchenAid mixer — something I’ve do… Read more
- By Sam Hanna Jr. samhannajr@samhannajr.com
Obviously buoyed by Gov. John Bel Edwards’ two gubernatorial elections in five years, leftis… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
The Monroe City School Board’s committee of community members considered a number of suggest… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
The Monroe police officer arrested for second-degree battery and malfeasance in office in co… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew has pledged to prosecute former Sterlington Mayo… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
Early voting for the Aug. 15 municipal primary election is underway with a Monroe City Counc… Read more
Origin Bank recently announced $700,000 in donations to be distributed to a variety of chari… Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.