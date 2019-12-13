Catholic-Pointe Coupee vs. Ouachita Christian for the Div. IV State Championship in the Superdome. This feed will have live updates of the contest.
Catholic 7, OCS 32, 2Q, 8:01
Run wild, Hunter Herring. Herring breaks loose on a 33-yard touchdown. Less than a quarter and a half in, Herring has 147 passing yards, 85 rushing yards and four total touchdowns.
Catholic 7, OCS 25, 2Q, 9:51
OCS created the third turnover of the game. This time it was Will Fitzhugh who ended up with the loose football. The Eagles take over near midfield.
Catholic 7, OCS 25, 2Q, 9:54
Catholic got away with a bit of a push-off down the field, but Micah Cifreo ends up making a remarkable one-handed, 32-yard grab. That was much needed by the Hornets, as the Eagles have scored 19 unanswered points.
Catholic 7, OCS 25, 2Q, 11:19
On third-and-goal, Herring used that 6'4", 200-pound frame of his to rumble into the end zone on a four-yard run. The Eagles drill the PAT.
Catholic 7, OCS 18, End of 1st
For the second straight defensive possession, the Eagles forced a fumble. The ball slipped out of Catholic quarterback Aiden Vosburg's hand on an option pitch. Christian Gray jumped on the loose ball for the Eagles. Herring completed a 22-yard pass to Wiley near the Hornets' 11-yard line.
Catholic 7, OCS 18, 1Q, 0:29
Wow. A lot happened in an instant. First, a gang of OCS defenders met Catholic's tailback at the line of scrimmage on third-and-medium. As Catholic's back attempted to get second-effort yards, an OCS Eagle forced a fumble and Grant Mashaw recovered it for the Eagles. The very first play from scrimmage saw OCS dial up an option pass. Will Fitzhugh connected with Tristan Wiley for the 29-yard touchdown. Catholic broke up the 2-point conversion pass attempt.
Catholic 7, OCS 12, 1Q, 2:02
Langlois followed the touchdown run with a tackle for loss on OCS' first play of the series. No worries, though. On 3rd-and-8, Herring delivered a beautiful 61-yard touchdown pass that Will Fitzhugh caught over his shoulder, while maintaining balance in bounds. Fitzhugh was stuffed on the ensuing 2-point run.
Catholic 7, OCS 6, 1Q, 3:28
Matthew Langlois continues to be a problem in the open field. Langlois broke two tackles off a jet sweep that went 65 yards for the score. The PAT was good to give the Hornets their first lead of the game.
Catholic 0, OCS 6, 1Q, 4:20
On 3rd-and-16, Herring showcased that arm talent by hooking up with Eli Extine on a short post in the end zone. The extra point was blocked. Herring is 2-for-2 passing for 63 yards and the score.
Catholic 0, OCS 0, 1Q, 5:30
Herring's quarterback powers lulled Catholic's backend to sleep and the Eagles capitalized with a 43-yard pass to Will Fitzhugh off the play-action. That gave OCS a first down inside the red zone.
Catholic 0, OCS 0, 1Q, 6:50
A first-down penalty forced Catholic to work behind the sticks, eventually setting up a third-and-long situation. Despite a strong run by Matthew Langlois, who broke several tackles on the play, the Hornets were stopped three yards shy of the first down. Catholic's punt sets OCS up with a first-and-10 at their own 40.
Catholic 0, OCS 0, 1Q, 9:24
After a third down carry by Herring, the Eagles faced a 4th-and-2 from Catholic's 25-yard line. Herring kept it but penetration in the backfield allowed the Hornets to stop him a yard shy of the first down. The Hornets take over on downs.
Catholic 0, OCS 0, 1Q, 10:49
After a Dillon Dougan first down run, quarterback Hunter Herring found a crease after a nice block by the Eagles' pulling guard. That 24-yard run puts the Eagles in Catholic territory.
Catholic 0, OCS 0, 1Q, 11:54
After lengthy pregame festivities, OCS received the opening kickoff and will take over at its own 31-yard line.
