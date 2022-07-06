If high school fishing is looking for a shot in the arm, it could do far worse than locals Ian Carter and Colby Dark championing the sport.
Not only are Carter (Sterlington High School) and Dark (West Monroe) skilled bass fishermen, which was proven on a national scale in late June, but the senior tandem from two local schools have the personalities needed to generate interest on a local and national level. Just sit down, pass the microphone to 'em and ask how they came together.
Dark’s origin of the duo is so ridiculous it just might have a hint of accuracy to it.
“I was at my buddy’s camp cast netting shad, and (my buddy’s) boat broke down. He got mad, so I left,” Dark said. “I was sitting at the gas station, and Ian called me and I don’t know what he was calling about. He was fishing, and I was like, ‘You not going to invite me?’ He was over on Cutoff, (Bayou) Bartholomew. I was like, ‘What are you doing?’ He said I could come fish, and we wore ‘em out. Well, the next day we went to Corney Lake, and we caught some baby nurture rats and kept them as pets. That’s what sparked it all.”
Believe the tale or not, the Bayou Ratz were born on that day, roughly a year ago. And they’ve been a handful for all anglers since. Their synchronicity has even gone beyond their partnership in the boat, as each fisherman sports long blond hair today as if they were brothers.
“I’ve got to chop my hair off,” Dark said. “I can’t look like his brother.”
Dark and Carter talk the talk, but they walk the walk. The duo finished fourth among 236 teams from 40 different states in the 13th annual Major League Fishing/Student Angler Federation High School National Championship with a combined weight of 32-03, trailing a third-place Minnesota tandem by just two ounces.
Dark and Carter have qualified to compete in the national championship separately over the last three years, and did so again together this year with a second place finish on the Toledo Bend in MLF's open back in January. But this marks the first Top 10 finish for either angler.
Because Dark and Carter go to separate high schools, they can’t fish together in LHSAA events, but that doesn’t prevent the two from participating in the MLF or SAU circuit.
As strong a showing those two had nationally in Florence, Ala., Carter admitted he was hesitant about the tournament on Lake Pickwick when he realized a current wouldn’t be pushed through the four-day event.
“They were generating current all through practice, and the day before the tournament, they just cut it off,” Carter said. “So our deep fish, we couldn’t get them to bite as well. So I had a little doubt the day before.”
That didn’t seem to bother Dark as much.
“Ian was not in a good mood,” Dark said. “I was like, ‘Dude, we’re going to catch ‘em.”
An early discovery proved beneficial for the Bayou Ratz on day one.
“Mr. John (Carter), our beautiful, wonderful boat captain, said to fish this tree,” Dark said. “I look down at the LiveScope, and I said, ‘Ian, watch out. Let me flip on that stump real quick.' I flip on it and the first cast, I got one. He was a two-and-a-half pounder. Turns out there were a whole lot more stumps than we thought, and we fished that the whole dadgum tournament and caught them every single day, except for the last day when everybody milked our hole.”
Carter made the biggest catch of the event between the two on day one, when he secured a five-pounder.
“My confidence after I caught that fish that morning was good to go,” Carter said. “I was like, ‘Well, as long as we keep doing this, we’re fine.’”
Carter said the duo's main goal was just to get inside the Top 10, but their mentality shifted toward trying to win it all when they realized just how close to the top they were.
A monster showing on the second day helped get them there. They had their best total of any day with a 12-13, and Carter said it just so happened to be the only day they saw a current.
A late catch also drew the biggest reaction from the two in the tournament.
“I flipped that drop shot up on a stump, and I was like shake, shake, shake. I was shaking and baking it,” Dark said. “And that son of a gun starting splintering off sideways, and I was like, ‘Get the net! Get the net!’ It was a four-and-a-half pounder, and we just started jumping up and down, screaming. Me and Ian looked like two girls on the front deck.”
Carter laughed at Dark’s retelling.
“We pulled out one-eye Larry,” Carter said. “He swam sideways and had one eye. I set the hook and brought him up, and the dude was flopping like a flounder.”
Between Dark’s LiveScope and drop shots and Carter’s big worm fishing, the Bayou Ratz put together a showing they won’t soon forget. And they’ll get to dramatize it for quite some time too, like on July 23rd at Academy Sports + Outdoors in West Monroe, where they’re scheduled to talk to anyone interested in high school and junior high fishing from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
More exposure is headed in the direction of Dark, who will fish for Louisiana Tech in the future, and Carter, who is undecided on where he’ll fish in college at the moment. On the final day of the tournament, each Top 10 team that qualified had a professional camera crew with them, and a special featuring the Bayou Ratz and their competition will air on the CBS Sports Network on Oct. 1.
Carter and Dark already have some of next year’s tournaments lined up, beginning in August, but this year’s fishing season isn’t over just yet.
The two are set to compete in a tournament on the Red River in Shreveport on July 15-17.
“We’re going to the Red River and win us about 10 grand,” Dark said.
“Well, the winner gets 10 grand,” Carter interjected.
“We’re going to win it, so why are we worried about what everybody else gets?”
Carter continued, “It’s 10 grand, and then like five grand and $2,500. It’s a big tournament.”
“If you’re not first your last,” Dark said in his final retort. “I’ve realized something after winning tournaments and placing second, third, 30th, 50th and 500th. You go into it and think, ‘If I make the top five, that’s a win in my book.' But then you get all the way up to second place, and you’re mad you didn’t get first. So what’s the point in coming in second?”
