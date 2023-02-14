The aesthetic looked similar and the barbs sounded familiar, but Tuesday’s Bayou Jamb presser wasn’t promoting an annual football jamboree. Instead, the media event at West Monroe High School featured local skippers talking about their aspirations on the diamond ahead of a baseball jamboree event.
The inaugural Bayou Jamb Baseball jamboree received some added flare at Tuesday’s media day when head coaches promoted the event with jabs that are quite common among the coaching fraternity. Neville head coach Paul Guerriero took a shot at West Ouachita head coach Mitch Thomas and West Monroe head coach Wade Simoneaux’s age when he commented on the cold weather his boys would be playing in that morning, as opposed to the warmer weather the Chiefs and Rebels would take the field in.
Not to be outdone, Thomas poor-mouthed his team as well as any football coach could possibly imagine. Reminiscent to all-time coaching legends that participated in the football jamborees under the same umbrella, Thomas pointed out all of the committed players in attendance and remarked that his guys were committed to vocational work at Delta Technical College.
“If y’all need something put together, they can weld with the best of them,” Thomas jested.
Simoneaux accepted Thomas’ proposal, but like every other coach in attendance, offered a serious tone when talking about the expectations that await in 2023. West Monroe returns most of its production from last year’s state championship squad, so keeping focus was a major talking point for the Rebels.
“If we’re ranked eighth or seventh nationally, Haughton must be ranked eighth or seventh nationally because we’ve played them 10 innings last night even,” Simoneaux said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do. Do I think we can get there eventually? I do. I think we have a shot for competing for whatever, but playing the way we are right now, no… We have some work to do.”
New OCS head coach Robbie Devinney highlighted the Eagles' strong pitching staff returning, Ouachita's Josh Morrison looked for brighter days after playing so many young athletes last fall and Ruston's Zack Smith talked about navigating a stacked District 2-5A at the event.
The gates open at 9 a.m. Saturday for the full day event. The complete schedule follows:
— 10 a.m. OCS vs. Neville
— 11:30 a.m. Neville vs. Ouachita
— 1 p.m. Ouachita vs. OCS
— 2:30 p.m. Ruston vs. West Ouachita
— 4 p.m. West Ouachita vs. West Monroe
— 5:30 p.m. West Monroe vs. Ruston
Guests Louisiana Tech head coach Lane Burroughs and ULM head coach Michael Federico added to the anticipation by both attending the conference in person and shining a light on quality of baseball in Northeast Louisiana.
“Just fortunate to be a part of it,” Burroughs said. “All of these guys are tremendous coaches and players. By the time they get to us, going through these guys, most of them know how to play. An event like this, like they’ve done in football, shows how important baseball is at the high school level, collegiate level and this part of the country specifically. I get that question all over the country, and I’m like, ‘You don’t know how it’s so important at each level.’ There are some parts in the country where it’s not that big of a deal. But I think that’s why you see so much success at the high school level and college level. Stuff like this shines a light on it.”
As Simoneaux talked about his excitement for the event, he mentioned baseball being overshadowed compared to other sports at times. Well, that won’t be the case Saturday.
“Having a press conference for preseason baseball to me is amazing,” Federico said. “These kids aren’t used to it. With football around here, that’s how it is. But people don’t realize how good the baseball around here really is. Look at the kids up there. A lot of them are already committed to play at the next level.”
Federico, who watched his son Hayden Federico suit up in the football jamboree last fall for West Monroe, had a conversation with his son about just how unique Saturday’s event is.
“He’s excited about it because when we first moved here, he was just a seventh grader, and the Bayou Jamb for football was on our campus at ULM and that was the first time he saw tailgating at a high school event. He was like, ‘What’s going on Dad?’” Federico said. “And I’m sure it’ll be that way at this event with the cooking and excitement and all those things.”
Ouachita Christian’s Micah Harper will receive the 2023 Bayou Jamb Lifetime Achievement Award. After retiring with more than 800 wins and six state championships as the Eagles head coach, Harper was inducted into the 2018 Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Harper is the first coach to be recognized by both the football and baseball jamboree events.
