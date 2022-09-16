Quentin Henry’s retirement plan expired long ago. Between accepting boxing bouts and mixed martial arts fights in his 20s, Henry thought he would fight until the age 30 and then go off and make a career as a personal trainer or in construction.
At the age of 32, Henry has a title fight in an up-and-coming sport that fits his style better than any other combat sport has.
“You make plans and then God laughs,” Henry said.
On Oct. 1, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will bring BKFC 30 to Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe with Henry headlining the card against cruiserweight champion Lorenzo Hunt. Henry is on a three-fight win streak and boasts a 5-1 overall record in BKFC.
He finished his last opponent Sawyer Depee with a right-handed jab out of a southpaw stance in the early goings of the second round. That earned “The Hero” an opportunity at Hunt’s belt, and if you ask Henry, this showdown has been a long time coming.
“The most exciting thing about this matchup is the fact he thinks I have no chance and how wrong he’ll be,” Henry said. “There are a lot of people that are counting me out, and that’s when I thrive. That’s when I’m at my best.”
According to Henry, the two exchanged pleasantries prior to one of Henry’s fights, and after Henry emerged victorious, he later saw a pre-recorded tape of Hunt that Henry found off-putting.
“He was talking trash about how this dude is going to wreck me and how I’m going to get beat up, so I called him out on it,” Henry said. “I told him, ‘You could have said I think Quentin is going to lose or just that you thought this other guy was going to win,’ but then he was like, ‘Nah, nah…’ We’ve done podcasts together. When I show up, he’s way more friendly than when I’m not there.”
Hunt posted a video on his Instagram days before Henry was interviewed by the local media, and he talked about “jibber jabber” and “backstabbing,” calling out Mike Richman, Henry and others.
“Too much talking and not enough blood,” wrote Hunt as he linked the BKFC event. “I’ll change all that Oct. 1, 2022.”
The BKFC will host a press conference prior to the fight in Monroe, and Henry said he was sure that would give Hunt an opportunity to have a choreographed stunt.
“He’s a clown, so if they give him a circus, he’ll perform,” Henry said. “(Hunt) has always been super friendly in person and not so friendly in interviews. He’s not a good guy at all. He represents everything that I despise about the bad people in this sport. This has just been built up. It’s the hero vs. the villain, and he’s just been playing that role to a tee. We know how that ends.”
Bad blood aside, Henry has done his job selling the fight for locals to sink their teeth into the matchup. And that’s not the only work he’s done. Aside from the early morning bike rides, technique work on the bags, old school boxing circuits and doing his part as the project manager for Armed Forces Roofing Construction, Henry has put in the grunt work to help the sport get sanctioned in Louisiana and will now headline the very first BKFC event in Louisiana.
“I’ve been putting this out in the universe for two years now,” Henry said. “Talking to people and pushing for it and saying, ‘Yeah, we’ll get it passed in Louisiana, and when we do, I’m going to fight for the title.’ The fact that it worked out to where I’m the No. 1 contender for the belt, and we got it passed here in Louisiana just in time… I was going down to Baton Rouge and speaking at meetings, trying to get it passed.”
The opportunity also comes after Henry rededicated his life to Jesus Christ, which he acknowledged changed his outlook on the journey. Henry said he no longer views his identity solely linked in fighting.
“I’ve always been a Christian and a follower, but I’ve been one of those check the box guys,” Henry said. “Once God stepped in, I started listening better and following though. My priority on this earth is to help my brothers and sisters make it through the day. Whether I win a BKFC fight or not doesn’t matter. I do feel like the platform I’m given with this fight, and all the fights have had in the past, I’ve been blessed with in order to spread that. But it’s just going to be another Saturday. I plan on being at church that next Sunday. I plan on having a belt when I show up.”
Fans can witness Henry’s attempt at becoming a champion by visiting www.bareknuckle.tv. Ticket prices begin at $40, and the event start time is set for 7 p.m.
