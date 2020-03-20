Four parish players were named All-District MVPs in girls basketball this past season.
Ouachita’s Lafaedria Green represented the Lady Lions in 2-5A, Neville’s Dakayla Howard got the nod in 2-4A, Carroll’s Bran’Terrica Johnson received the honors in 2-3A and Ouachita Christian’s Emery Wirtz took home MVP in 1-2A.
Green’s 11.2 points per game and 9.4 rebounds per contest were enough to make her the MVP of a highly competitive District 2-5A.
Ouachita’s Cambria Hargrove earned first-team honors with 10.6 points per game, 4.4 assists per game and 3.8 rebounds per contest. West Monroe’s dynamic duo of Faith Robinson and Dezarae Stewart joined Hargrove on the first team. Robinson averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Stewart produced 13 points per game and four assists on average.
Ouachita’s Skylar Buie and Tia Perry received second team honors, along with West Monroe’s Amaya West. Faith Lee, Breanna Day and Victoria Rencher were honorable mention for the Lady Lions.
Jill Peacock and Carlee Sweet were West Ouachita honorable selections, while Shamiya Butler, Precious Robinson, Chelsi George and Makayla Glass were also honorable mentions for the Lady Rebels.
In District 2-4A, Howard earned MVP honors with 16 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists. Jajuana Briggs and Jenna Farrar rounded out the Lady Tigers’ first-team selections.
Briggs averaged 13 points, 10 rebounds and four steals per contest, while Farrar produced 12 points per game for Neville.
Neville’s Mackenzie Donaldson was a second team selection, while Madison Donaldson and La’Tavia Crosby were honorable mentions.
In District 2-3A, Carroll had the most girls players on the first team after winning the district. Akyra Briggs, Kenlencia Wilson, Na’Kevia Coleman and Kalaryia Howard-Brown represented he Lady Bulldogs on the first team. Wossman’s Zaria Singleton, Ronniesha Walker and Alexis Elder joined Richwood’s Madison Horne and Sterlington’s Emma Brown to round out the first team.
Making second team in the district were Carroll’s Aniyah Minter, Aalyrah Wheeler and Pa’Shawna Wheeler, Wossman’s Davincia Cann, Zymra Bass and Tania Henderson, Richwood’s Antonia Blanson, and Sterlington’s Hope Tucker.
Holding it down in District 2-1A were the 35-1 OCS Lady Eagles. Wirtz’ 14 points, seven rebounds and 64 steals earned her MVP honors, but teammates Conleigh Laseter and Avery Hopkins garnered first-team honors. Laseter scored 12 points per game and recorded 120 steals, while Avery Hopkins also scored 12 points per game and registered 90 steals over the season.
OCS’ Jayden Ellerman received second-team honors with five points per game, six rebounds per game, 200 assists and 125 steals and 25 blocks throughout the year.
St. Frederick’s Pashonnay Johnson, who averaged more than 30 points per game, received first-team honors, while Alyssa Dismuke earned second-team recognition. Bronwen Maddox and Rachel Woods were honorable mentions for the Lady Warriors.
