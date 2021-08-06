It must be talking season. Eleven local high school football coaches took the podium at West Monroe Rotary Club's sixth annual Pigskin Preview Friday afternoon.
Parish coaches from Carroll, Wossman, Ouachita Christian, St. Frederick, Ouachita, Neville, Richwood, West Ouachita, River Oaks and West Monroe shared the stage with players to shine the spotlight on their programs and their young athletes ahead of the 2021 football season.
“I’m all about the kids, so to get this experience for them, it’s good,” Wossman head coach Maurice Pollard said.
The air condition accompanied with the lunch that's provided made for time well spent for local student athletes who donned their jerseys and answered questions in front of the local rotary club, even if some are more shy than others.
Take West Ouachita for instance. The Chiefs took a break from installing their new offense — more to come on that in The Ouachita Citizen's version of the Pigskin Preview in a couple weeks — to shake hands and answer questions about the upcoming football season.
If you ask the players, Kohl Nolan and Thomas Wink, they feel much more comfortable in football drills rather than public speaking events.
“Hey, the free food’s good,” Nolan said, laughing.
Most players probably share that sentiment, but after a football season during a pandemic, you can bet your bottom dollar these players are happy to be back at regular events alongside teammates.
That applies to St. Frederick players, who got to his the practice field for fall camp this previous week.
“It does feel good. It’s hot, but it’s nice to be running around with the guys,” Warriors linebacker Thomas Marsala said.
St. Frederick's rival, Ouachita Christian, is itching to get fall camp officially underway after falling to Calvary Baptist, 62-41. After the loss, OCS veteran athlete Thomas Culp immediately got back in the weight room.
“It’s definitely motivation with the way things ended last season,” Culp said. “We’re coming back harder this year. We’re ready to go.”
The buzz is building for several local schools, and that includes a Neville football team that carries immense hype into the 2021 football season. With highly sought-after recruits on both sides of the ball, Neville fans believe this could be the year to plant that flag back on the mountaintop again. And just in case you were wondering, the players can sense it.
“It’s crazy,” 2020 Ouachita Citizen Defensive Player of the Year Henton Roberts said. “Everybody is just so antsy. Just ready to strap up. It’s crazy out there right now. Three years in a row, we’ve gone to the semis. We’re trying to get to the ship this year.”
West Monroe All-State offensive lineman Thatcher Moorhead knows what that's like. Morehead leads an offensive line unit that coaches believe will be 10 deep this season with more than half of them playing in last year's pivotal semifinal loss to Alexandria Senior High.
“I think coach said we had like seven or eight guys who played in that semifinal game,” Moorhead said. “We just have a lot of chemistry. We lost to two teams that were in state championship games (Carencro and Alexandria Senior High), so we know we can do it.”
Talking season is almost over, but you could tell by those in attendance, that excitement for a new season is building. As for the players, they know the time for talking is drawing to an end. Pretty soon the pads will be popping all over Ouachita Parish.
