Wossman senior Nick Traylor, and The Ouachita Citizen's Boys Basketball Player of the Year, earned Outstanding Player in Class 3A, while other parish players received All-State status.
As a senior, Traylor averaged 20.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest.
In Class 5A, Ouachita senior Jamal Davis earned Second-Team All-State status with his 12 points per game. Teammate Quez Owens was listed as an honorable mention.
On the girls side, senior Lafaedria Green, The Ouachita Citizen's Girls Basketball Player of the Year, earned First-Team All-State honors with her 11.2 points per contest. Lady Lions guard Cambria Hargrove joined West Monroe seniors Faith Robinson and Dezarae Stewart as honorable mentions.
In Class 4A, Neville's Dakayla Howard earned second-team status for her 16 points per contest. Her teammates Jajuana Briggs and Jenna Farrar were each honorable mentions.
As for the boys, Neville's Patrick McCraney, who was District 2-4A MVP, was listed as an honorable mention.
In Class 3A, Wossman's Terrikiris Smith, Devonte Austin and Brandon Dennis were all honorable mentions with Richwood's Wesley Williams.
On the girls side, Carroll's Na'Kevia Coleman, Akyra Briggs and Bran'Terrica Johnson joined Wossman's Roniesha Walker and Zaria Singleton as honorable mentions.
