Shelby Moore scored two goals and assisted on two others as Sterlington topped Ouachita 5-3 Tuesday night.
Trailing 1-0, the visiting Lady Panthers struck for three goals in the final 10 minutes of the first half.
Ouachita closed the gap to 3-2 early in the second half before the Lady Panthers expanded the difference to 5-2.
Emarie Adams was credited with assists on both of Moore’s goals. Moore also picked up two assists on goals by Maddie Lawhon. Molly Sims added a goal off of a corner kick.
Sterlington (5-1) faces Neville on Thursday night at 7 p.m. in the Vacanza Classic at Bill Ruple Stadium.
