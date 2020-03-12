Maddie Nichols unfurled a 15-strikeout, two-hit shutout as West Monroe subdued West Ouachita 4-0 Thursday evening.
Backed by an error-free defense, Nichols permitted seven base runners (two hits, five walks), as the Lady Rebels (11-1, 1-1 District 2-5A) rebounded from a 5-4 road loss to Alexandria in Tuesday’s league opener.
“We had a bad inning Tuesday night, and were down 5-1. One of the things we talked about was that a good team responds when those things happen,” West Monroe coach Amy Daigle said. “We came back and scored three runs to make it 5-4, and I thought we played well tonight, which tells me something about their will to win.”
Coming off of its first state championship in its final season in Class 4A, the Lady Chiefs (4-5) dropped to 0-2 in district.
“Coming into 5A, I was hoping our kids would have they same mindset, but they don’t,” West Ouachita coach Ashley Hoyle said. “Their mindset is different in 5A. We are playing the same teams we have always played. We just have to get back to competing, and get our mindset back to the Lady Chiefs’ program level. We have always been a program with grit and grind, and that’s what we have to get back to.”
Nichols pitched out of a mess of her own making in the top of the first. Walks to Abbi Wallace and Alex Roberson preceded a wild pitch, placing runners at second and third with nobody out. But Nichols buckled down from there, retiring the side on a pair of punchouts, sandwiched around an infield fly.
West Ouachita had squandered its best scoring opportunity as Nichols would not allow another runner past second base.
“When you can’t score, you can’t win ballgames,” Hoyle said. “Teams of grit don’t leave runners at second and third with nobody out.”
West Monroe scratched for a run in the home half of the first.
Maddie Hayden went the opposite way for a leadoff double off the left field fence, scurried to third when Mady Manning grounded out sharply back to the circle, and slid home safely ahead of the tag on Jenna McKee’s fielder’s choice ground ball to shortstop.
West Monroe loaded the bases when cleanup batter Kamryn Eaton gapped a double to right-center, and Karli Sellers was safe on a one-out fielder’s choice. West Ouachita pitcher Emily Weaver avoided further damage with a strikeout and a diving catch by shortstop Abbi Wallace on an infield popup.
West Monroe also left the bases loaded in the second. Kaylee Cooley reached on a leadoff fielding error, and Hayden and Manning singled to fill the sacks with one out before Weaver stymied the threat with an infield fly and a strikeout.
“We left a lot on the table as well,” said Daigle, whose team stranded nine runners — six through the first two frames. “We know that is something we have to improve on.”
Nichols had retired seven in a row until yielding a one out single to Wallace in the third. Wallace stole second with two away, but Manning made a long, running catch in foul territory for out number three.
“Mady Manning made some great plays for us at second base,” Daigle said.
Karli Sellers doubled the Lady Rebels’ lead to 2-0 with one swing of the bat in the fifth, launching a one-out thunderbolt over the left field fence.
West Monroe would extend its lead to 4-0 by the end of the inning.
Next up, Kenzie Vestal reached on a two-base error off of a hard-hit ball to shortstop, took third on Kennedy Jones’ base hit up the middle and crossed home on a wild pitch. After Cooley lined out to third baseman Jayce Curry for the second out, Jones raced home when Macy Funderburk made her way aboard on a mishandled fly ball.
Nichols pitched around a leadoff walk to Wallace in the sixth and a one-out single by Addi Eckert and a two-out free pass to Preslee Fortenberry in the seventh to secure the complete game triumph.
Weaver pitched admirably in defeat, striking out three and hitting one without issuing a walk.
“I thought Emily did a heck of a job,” Hoyle said. “She gave up four runs, but for 4 1/2 innings it was a 1-0 ballgame. She was really working hard out there. When we get to believing in ourselves everywhere else, we’re going to come around. We have to — that’s my job.”
Hayden and Manning both went 2-for-4 with a double to pace West Monroe’s eight-hit output, Sellers left the yard, Eaton doubled, and Jones and Funderburk singled.
Batting leadoff, Wallace reached in all three plate appearances with a base hit and a pair of walks. Eckert added an infield single for the Lady Chiefs.
Notes: Third baseman Kaylee Cooley finished the game behind the plate for the Lady Rebels after starting catcher Kamryn Eaton took a foul ball off the mask in the top of the sixth. Madi-K Merritt was inserted into the lineup at third base for the final half-inning. “I thought Kaylee bounced back and a had a good game tonight,” Daigle said. … West Monroe is scheduled to play three games in the Tioga Tournament this weekend — Natchitoches Central (Friday, 3:30 p.m.), Buckeye (Friday, 7 p.m.), and Grant (Saturday, 1 p.m.). … West Ouachita resumes conference play at Pineville on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
