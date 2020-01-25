Wossman saw a 14-point first half lead shrink to four early in the fourth quarter before turning it on down the stretch for a 64-42 District 2-4A victory over Richwood on Friday night.
With the home court victory, the Lady Wildcats improved to 9-11 overall and 2-2 in conference play.
“You have to protect your home court,” Wossman coach Dorothea James said. “We had some injuries early in the year, and had to have some people fill some roles they weren’t used to. They have been working hard, and it’s finally starting to pay off for them. I am proud of them.”
Madison Horne controlled the opening tip and passed to Antonia Blanson for a layup to give the Lady Rams their only lead, 2-0.
Three buckets by Zaria Singleton helped the Lady Wildcats gain an 8-4 lead. Singleton finished the quarter with 10 points as Wossman moved ahead 18-10.
Wossman’s lead ballooned to 14, 31-17, with less than a minute to play in the half when Singleton stroked a pull-up jumper.
Trailing 33-21 at the break, Richwood began to chip away as Singleton sat out the final seven minutes of the third quarter after being whistled for her third foul.
Three straight buckets by Horne sparked a 7-0 run to bring the Lady Rams within 35-30.
Tania Henderson’s three-point play ended Wossman’s four-minute scoring drought to make it 38-30.
Wossman held a 40-31 advantage as the third quarter drew to a close.
Richwood narrowed the margin to 40-36 when Blanson sank both ends of a one-and-one, and Horne made the back side of a shooting foul and finished on the break after a Makayla Gayden steal.
Following a Wossman turnover, the Lady Rams missed a chance to close within two.
It was all Wossman the rest of the way.
Steals by Zymra Bass and Henderson led to consecutive transition layups by Singleton, and ChardriziaButler’s back door pass set up Henderson’s three-point play.
Bass converted both ends of a one-and-one to cap a 9-0 spurt as the Lady Wildcats upped their lead to 49-36 with 5:35 to go.
Richwood was never again within single digits.
“That’s our key — once they settled down,” said James, whose team outscored Richwood 24-11 in the fourth quarter. “They get too anxious, sometimes. Once we settled down, we started taking care of the ball, making the open shots and blocking out.”
Wossman was relentless on the boards as Bass (8 points, 16 rebounds), Alexis Elder (13 points, 15 rebounds), Henderson (17 points, 9 rebounds) and Ronnesha Walker (2 points, 8 rebounds) combined for 48 boards.
“I challenge my bigs every game,” James said. “I tell them if they can each get 10 rebounds each, we can be successful, and they did that tonight. Ronnesha Walker is normally a big scorer for us, but she got in foul trouble. Tania Henderson, Zymra Bass and Alexis Elder had Ronnesha’s back tonight.”
Singleton was the Lady Wildcats’ offensive catalyst with 24 points — 12 in the fourth quarter — and four assists.
Horne scored 14 of her 19 points in the second half to pace Richwood (6-16, 1-2), and Gayden pitched in 11.
Note: With Richwood hoisting 20 attempts, the two sides were a collective 0-for-27 from 3-point range.
_____________________________________________________
BOX SCORE
Richwood 10 11 10 11—42
Wossman 18 15 .. 7 24—64
RICHWOOD (6-16, 2-2) — Madison Horne 19, Makayla Gayden 11, Makayla Chisley 4, Antonia Blanson 4, Chelsea Woodard 2, Leah Davis 2.
WOSSMAN (9-11, 2-1) — Zaria Singleton 24, Tania Henderson 17, Alexia Elder 13, Zymra Bass 8, Ronneisha Walker 2.
Three-point goals — none. Total fouls — Richwood 24, Wossman 17. Free throw shooting — Richwood 14-32, Wossman 10-18. Fouled out — Woodard (3:55, 4th), Horne (0:52.1, 4th). Technical — Horne.
