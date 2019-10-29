Senior point guard Michael Waters poured in 32 points on five 3-pointers as Sterlington topped Bastrop 48-38 Tuesday night in preseason action.
Under the scrimmage format, the scoreboard was reset to 0-0 at the beginning of each quarter.
Sterlington won the first and fourth quarters 10-6 and 17-5, Bastrop took the second frame 14-8, and the third quarter ended in a 13-13 draw.
Waters is being counted on to carry the Lady Panthers offensively, especially early on.
“Michaela has always had Kayla (Mullins) to help her with the scoring, along with Ashleigh (Davis) and Jayla (Stewart),” said coach Caroline Oliphant, referring to the Lady Panthers’ three departed seniors. “She has always been a co-scorer. Now she has to be the scorer, and she understands that. She’s looking for her shot more. She is adjusting to her new role well.”
Freshmen Emma Brown and Hope Tucker joined Waters in the starting lineup, and two more newcomers, Toneysha Davis and Makayla Hillard saw action off the bench.
“It’s just going to take some time,” Oliphant said. “Obviously, these are kids who are used to being the most athletic and fastest kids on the court. Now they are having to catch up to the speed of the game.”
Waters scored the Lady Panthers’ first five points, turning a long inbounds pass from Brown into a layup and hitting her first trey from the right wing. Jayme Broadway’s back door layup off of a Tucker assist made it 7-1.
Bastrop drew within 9-5 on a steal and layup by Destiny Cephas. Sterlington’s Jayme Broadway and Bastrop’s Jamese Rabun traded free throws to close out the first quarter scoring.
The second quarter belonged to the Lady Rams, 14-8.
Transition layups by Tiffany Washington and Chyberia Wilson staked Bastrop to an early 4-0 lead.
Destiny Cephas connected for a corner 3 and converted a steal into a layup on consecutive possessions as Bastrop’s lead swelled to 11-4.
Toneysha Davis stroked both ends of a two-shot foul with 16 seconds remaining to help the Lady Panthers salvage a 13-13 tie in the third quarter. Waters scored Sterlington’s first 11 points, while Tydeshia Minnieweather and Jaleya Peoples hit 3-pointers for the Lady Rams.
Davis finished on the break and Waters drilled a trifecta from the left corner as Sterlington jumped out to a quick 5-0 first quarter lead.
Up 7-3, the Lady Panthers stretched the margin to nine on Brown’s 3 from the right wing and a pair of Broadway free throws.
“We adjusted from the first half to the second half,” Oliphant said. “I thought we got tougher in the second half.”
Waters received scoring support from Davis with six, Broadway with five, Brown with three and Bre Logan with two.
Wilson was high scorer for the Lady Rams with 11. Also contributing were Cephas with seven, Rabun with six, Minnieweather and Peoples with four and Makayla Hilliard with one.
Notes: Both teams were short a starter up front. Bastrop’s Martianna “Nu Nu” Johnson missed the game due to illness while Sterlington’s McKenzie Gray sat out with an injury. … Waters was sidelined for the final minute of the first quarter and first minute of the second after tweaking an ankle.
BOX SCORE
Bastrop …………… 6 . 14 . 13 5—38
Sterlington ……….10 …8 13 17—48
Three-point goals — Bastrop 3 (Minnieweather, Peoples, Cephas). Sterlington 6 (Waters 5, Brown 1). Free throw shooting — Bastrop 7-14, Sterlington 12-20.
BASTROP — Chyberia Wilson 11, Destiny Cephas 7, Jamese Rabun 6, Tiffany Washington 5, Tydeshia Minnieweather 4, Jaleya Peoples 4, Makayla Hilliard 1.
STERLINGTON — Michaela Waters 32, Toneysa Davis 6, Jayme Broadway 5, Emma Brown 3, Bre Logan 2.
