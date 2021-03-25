Ouachita showed it could hang with a Top 10 club Thursday night, but ultimately Greg Willis was too much to handle at the plate. Willis put Pineville on his back with two home runs to defeat the Lions, 6-4, in Ouachita’s own backyard.
“I thought we played hard, but we got beat with the long ball,” Ouachita head coach Josh Morrison said. “They didn’t put anything together offensively, but we gave up some homers. They’re much better offensively than I thought. Up top, they have some guys that can play. (Zach) Shaw had some good stuff, but we weren’t going to beat them with the fastball.”
The No. 9 (15-4) Pineville Rebels looked every bit like a Top 10 team in the first inning of its District 2-5A showdown against No. 30 (9-13) Ouachita Thursday night.
After Darnell Bayonne’s leadoff double and Willis’ 2-RBI home run that cleared the left field fence, the Rebels took control with a 2-0 lead against veteran pitcher Shaw.
Shaw rebounded with back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.
Ahmari Jackson extended the Rebels lead to 3-0 after he singled through the infield to score Jordan Fleury, who reached on a leadoff single. Jackson got greedy and tried to take second, but Kaden Graham put one on a rope to end the inning.
The bottom half of the second inning was plenty eventful. Dakota Blackwell reached on a single, but was thrown out at second on what should have been a routine double play. An errant throw, however, allowed Blackwell to round first and settle in at second base with one out. Then Jacob McCullers attempted to move Blackwell to third with a bunt that was mishandled and thrown into the outfield. The second consecutive Pineville error allowed Blackwell to score and McCullers to round second and hold up at third base. The Lions stranded McCullers as two strikeouts ended the inning. Pineville took a 3-1 advantage into the third.
Shaw went on a run of striking out three out of the next five batters he faced, and the Lions scratched a run across in the in the bottom of the fourth.
Dakota Blackwell led off the inning with a double and reached third when the Pineville leftfield mishandled the ball. After Jacob McCullers was hit by a pitch, runners were placed at the corners with one out. Blackwell was caught in a rundown after a sacrifice bunt was put into play but Pineville’s fourth error of the ballgame allowed Blackwell to score from third as another errant throw went into the outfield.
The Lions tied the game, 3-3, in the bottom of the fifth inning after Shaw’s sacrifice bunt turned into an RBI. Graham, who led off the inning with a single, was on second when Shaw laid down the sacrifice. Graham ran through third and caught Pineville napping on the play.
Willis broke the tie in the top of the sixth with his second home run of the game.
Down 4-3 in the sixth, the Lions first two batters reached. Noah Miller singled and McCullers reached on an error. The Lions tried to move them over twice with bunts, but Pineville pitcher Connor Morrow threw each of them out at third. Morrow got a punchout to end the inning and preserve the lead. He allowed just two earned runs on six hits and one walk.
“We got thrown out at third and then went drag on the next play, so maybe we need to work some more aggressive secondary leads and not get thrown out at the lead bag there,” Morrison said.
Dada Jones blasted a leadoff double in the bottom of the seventh, and he advanced to third with an out before Cody Wooley stepped to the plate. Wooley delivered with an RBI single to tie it, but the Lions had the bases loaded with one out and could not squeeze the winning run across.
Shaw recorded seven strikeouts strikeouts in 7.1 innings pitched and allowed three earned runs on nine hits and two free passes.
In the eighth inning, Pineville loaded the bases and scored two runs with a walk and sacrifice fly.
Blackwell and Jones had two hits for the Lions in defeat.
