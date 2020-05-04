After 31 years of building young men and women inside the concrete walls of West Monroe High School, Casey Sanders, 58, will turn his focus to his four sons and six grandchildren when he officially retires this month.
Sanders, who was legendary high school football coach Don Shows first hire at West Monroe, coached 12 power lifting state championship teams and played a pivotal part in eight state championship victories in football at the school.
“He is as responsible as anyone for getting this thing off the ground,” West Monroe head football coach Jerry Arledge said.
Sanders was with Shows in the beginning, when West Monroe went from mediocrity to dynasty. And he’s coached so many generations of football players that head boys powerlifting coach Jeremy Many joked it was getting to the point where he taught some of the kids’ grandparents. Jokes aside, Many, like everyone else who has come through West Monroe’s program, knew what Sanders meant to the Rebel dynasty.
“The standards are set,” Many said. “I pointed this out to kids the other day when I was disciplining them for an infraction. ‘Look at the walls. Look at those early ‘90s teams. This is nothing new. They were held to the same standards that you’re being held to.’”
Nothing lasts forever, though. Sanders felt it was time to turn the page in his historic coaching career, though he admits he’ll miss the grind in the weight room alongside all those great players.
“I’m going to miss the relationships the most,” Sanders said. “The players don’t like me as much when they’re spending time under me in the weight room, but to see them carry (that discipline) over into their life and it felt like I helped put them on the right path, that makes all the time put in worth it. This just felt like the right time for me.”
Sanders’ long, storied career began in 1989 when Shows hired him with a vision of making West Monroe’s strength and conditioning regimen fill up an entire calendar year. Sanders traveled the country and took things from Nebraska’s strength and conditioning program and the Dallas Cowboys, among several others, to put together a regimen that would breed state championships at West Monroe.
“I feel like you really started to see it take shape in 1993,” Sanders said. “That senior group had been with me since they were freshmen.”
That year marked the first of four state championships won in the ‘90s by the Rebels.
Many was actually one of those players that benefitted from that physical transformation. Many played for the Rebels in 1991 and was a member of that 1993 state championship team.
“We always had good players, but we were never just out-athleting teams,” Many said. “We were playing teams with better athletes than us and beating them. Take me for example. I’m just an average white kid, a 200-pound defensive lineman that he made an above average football player. And there were several of us like that. It’s a proven system. Nothing fancy about it. Just hard work and discipline.”
Hard work and discipline would become common traits for West Monroe clubs through the years. And Arledge knew he could always count on those two qualities when he took over after Shows because Sanders was running the weight room.
“Casey has done a phenomenal job with not only getting our kids stronger and bigger and faster, but to me, he has been the key to the discipline to this program,” Arledge said. “Those kids come through there and they’re going to learn how to do things right. We’re all going to miss him.”
Sanders’ impact reached far beyond just football. In fact, Sanders coached the very first girls power lifting team in the state. That was just one of many ways Sanders was “cutting edge,” Many attested.
Because of the rigorous grind and shuffling through one team after the next, Sanders has never played favorites. There isn’t one team that sticks out above the other, but then again, Sanders never had the opportunity to stop and catch his breath, much less revel in previous accomplishments.
“You never had time to look back because we were always looking forward,” Sanders said. “Maybe I’ll have a little more time to look back and reflect on everything we’ve done.”
