The LSWA released its Week 3 polls with Ouachita Christian claiming No. 1 in Class 1A.
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
District 1-3A enjoyed a 3-1 showing last week with Richwood, Carroll and Sterlington picking… Read more
- Joey Martin
After an hour lightning delay, St. Frederick struggled early before a fourth-quarter comebac… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The (1-1) West Monroe Rebels suffered its first loss of the season in a 16-10 overtime heart… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
It might’ve taken seven quarters, but the West Ouachita offense has found a pulse. And it co… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
In a game that Lee Doty appropriately described as “insane,” the (1-1) Sterlington Panthers … Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Most coaches don’t get to wear championship rings often. Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Snapping streaks is becoming quite a trend for Todd Garvin’s Ouachita Lions. You could almos… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The LHSAA announced a major shakeup to the football postseason Friday afternoon, as non-sele… Read more
Kenna Veronee, an assistant professor of music education at the University of Louisiana-Monr… Read more
- By Victor Skinner The Center Square
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced $35 million in grants last week going to 10 parishes over th… Read more
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
A $9-million project building a bridge and dam at Cheniere Lake in western Ouachita Parish e… Read more
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe City Chairwoman Kema Dawson was recently fired as executive director of the Ouachita … Read more
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The Ouachita Parish Police Jury agreed Tuesday to incur up to $3.5 million on behalf of the … Read more
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
City officials say Monroe residents were eager to see the return of the Twin City Queen, a s… Read more
The Forest Service Urban and Community Forestry Program has announced an open call for nomin… Read more
Monroe West Monroe Business and Professional Women plan to celebrate National Business Women… Read more
The Ouachita Parish Public Library this year continues a 65-year tradition by celebrating Li… Read more
