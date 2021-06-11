After a season that featured three state championships in the parish, it should come as no surprise to see a strong Ouachita Parish influence in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s All-State lists.
Sterlington, who won its third state championship in the last three seasons, had three selections, including Most Outstanding Player Parker Coley.
Coley, who was named The Ouachita Citizen’s Player of the Year, led the team with a .448 batting average to go along with nine homers and 54 RBIs in 2021.
Also representing the Panthers on the first team were Brandon Brewer and Seaver Sheets. Brewer posted a 12-1 record en route to earning The Ouachita Citizen’s Pitcher of the Year honor, while Sheets hit .409 in his final season with the Panthers.
Ouachita Christian and Claiborne Christian also earned state championships in 2021, which practically forced the LSWA to give both teams multiple selections. Representing Ouachita Chrsitian on the Class 1A squad were Jacob White, Jon Michael Cader and Kade Woods. White was 7-1 as a starting pitcher, while Cader led the team with a .390 batting average and Woods hit .355 before suffering a season-ending injury. OCS’ Aiden Harris, Connor Mulhern and Cal Idom each made honorable mention.
St. Frederick’s Thomas Marsala and Jace Bernard earned all-state accolades also.
Marsala hit .479 and Bernard boasted a .377 batting average in 2021. Garrett Taylor earned honorable mention status.
Claiborne Christian placed two on the Class C first-team and another as an honorable mention. Nate Vaughn made first team with a 7-6 record and Logan Wedrell hit .344 on the season. Nick Womack was an honorable mention for the Crusaders.
In Class 5A, West Monroe’s Lane Little and Josh Pearson earned first-team status. Little boasted a 10-4 record in 2021, while Pearson batted .418 in his final year with the Rebels.
In Class 4A, Wes Robinson and Zeb Ruddell earned first-team accolades. Robinson posted a 7-1 record, while Ruddell hit .429 for the Tigers.
