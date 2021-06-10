Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s All-State lists featured a strong Ouachita Parish flavor with several teams in this area featuring multiple selections.
In the Class 5A ranks, West Monroe had three selections and one honorable mention, while West Ouachita placed five honorable mentions on the list.
Representing the Lady Rebels were Maddie Nichols, Maddie Hayden and Mady Manning on the first team.
Nichols posted a 27-3 record with a 1.55 ERA and a 5.1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 162.2 innings pitched last season. She was selected as The Ouachita Citizen’s Pitcher of the Year.
Hayden, who earned The Ouachita Citizen Player of the Year honor, boasted a .519 batting average with 15 home runs and 24 steals.
Manning led the Lady Rebels with a .539 batting average in 2021.
Kamryn Eaton earned honorable mention for the Lady Rebels, while West Ouachita was well-represented by Bailey Neathery, Avery Freer, Abbi Wallace, Addie Eckert and Landrie Crockett.
Neville had an undeniable influence in the Class 4A ranks. Infielder Ellie Loftin (.431), outfielder Kaitlynn Worsham (.404) and utility player Elle Carter (.484) made the first team, while Addie Bagwell claimed honorable mention status.
In Class 3A, Sterlington’s Katie Haynes, Hope Tucker and Mallory Stevens all achieved first-team accolades. Haynes posted a 13-8 record in the circle, while Stevens hit .479 and Tucker batted .389 during the 2021 season.
For Class 1A, St. Frederick’s Sarah Grace Loftin made the first team as a utility player. She hit .425 last season. Her teammates Abagail Creighton and Piper Yarbrough made honorable mention.
Rounding out the All-State honors in the parish were Allie Wainwright of Claiborne Christian, who hit .585 in Class C. Annabell Russell was an honorable mention.
