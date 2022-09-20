LSWA unveils Week 4 Top 10 polls Sep 20, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Played at tMhe Lions Den, Ouachita Parish High School, Monroe, La. Photo by TOM MORRIS/The Ouachita Citizen. All Rights Reserved TOM MORRIS 318.237.3030 c.2022.TOMMORRISPhotos.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Class 5ASchool 1st rec pts prevKarr (10) 3-0 126 2Destrehan (1) 3-0 120 3Catholic-Baton Rouge 2-1 101 4Zachary 2-1 93 1Acadiana 2-1 80 6Ruston 2-1 67 7Captain Shreve 3-0 58 8St. Augustine 3-0 53 NRByrd 3-0 50 10Brother Martin 2-1 44 5 Others receiving votes: Archbishop Rummel 19, John Curtis 14, Parkway 11, Jesuit 10, West Monroe 7, Carencro 4, Southside 1.Class 4ASchool 1st rec pts prevWestgate (9) 3-0 130 1Lafayette Christian (1) 3-0 121 2St. Thomas More (1) 3-0 120 3Neville 2-1 89 5Warren Easton 1-2 76 4Northwood-Shreveport 2-1 69 6De La Salle 3-0 66 9Lutcher 2-1 58 7Leesville 3-0 53 8Belle Chasse 3-0 24 NR(tie) North DeSoto 3-0 24 NROthers receiving votes: Teurlings Catholic 12, West Feliciana 12, Huntington 8, Cecilia 1.Class 3ASchool 1st rec pts prev E.D. White (9) 3-0 130 4Union Parish (1) 2-1 113 1University (1) 1-2 104 2Church Point 3-0 95 6Sterlington 1-2 79 3Amite 2-1 67 8Madison Prep 1-2 58 5Abbeville 2-1 48 10St. James 2-1 45 NRLake Charles Prep 1-2 34 6Others receiving votes: John F. Kennedy 24, Parkview Baptist 21, Iowa 17, St. Martinville 14, Bogalusa 3.Class 2ASchool 1st rec pts prevMany (12) 3-0 132 1Newman 3-0 121 3Notre Dame 3-0 103 4St. Charles Catholic 2-1 93 2North Caddo 3-0 87 5Oak Grove 2-1 82 6Dunham 2-1 57 8Calvary Baptist 1-2 53 7Mangham 2-1 47 9Avoyelles 2-1 36 10Others receiving votes: Episcopal-BR 25, Rosepine 13, General Trass 6, Welsh 3, Loreauville 2, Grand Lake 1.Class 1ASchool 1st rec pts prevOuachita Christian (10) 3-0 131 1Homer (1) 2-1 117 2Southern Lab 1-1 106 3Kentwood 3-0 99 4Logansport 2-1 95 5Vermilion Catholic 3-0 76 6Haynesville 3-0 67 7Ascension Catholic 3-0 54 8St. Frederick 2-1 39 9Riverside Academy 2-1 34 10Others receiving votes: Glenbrook Academy 29, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 11, Opelousas Catholic 4, Central Catholic-Morgan City 3, St. Martin’s 3. West Monroe returns to form in 24-7 victory over Sterlington (1)Monroe man arrested for carrying gun at Pecanland Mall (1)Monroe woman arrested for carrying gun in Church's Chicken (1) 