Cold shooting froze Wossman’s championship aspirations in Lake Charles.
On an afternoon that proved difficult to find the bottom of the net, the No. 3 Wildcats were defeated by No. 1 Madison Prep, 57-38.
The Wildcats struggled from the field (16%) over the four-quarter championship affair.
The Wildcats finish as runners-up for the fifth time since 2016.
Madison Prep’s Dezmond Perkins earned Most Outstanding Player honors with 21 points.
Albert Shell and Antron Mason II each scored eight points in the loss for Wossman.
Shell sunk Wossman’s first trey of the ballgame with around three minutes to go in the third quarter, and the crowd reacted like it had been waiting all afternoon for a shot to drop. That reduced the deficit to 13 points, but Madison Prep answered on the other end with free throws. The Chargers were excellent at the charity stripe, as they knocked down 24-of-34 free throws.
Aided by a technical foul, Antron Mason II scored four straight points in the final nine seconds of the third quarter to make it a single-digit ballgame.
Madison Prep clung to a 41-32 lead heading into the final frame.
The Chargers opened up the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run, which practically ended the Wildcats’ comeback bid.
Wossman’s shooting woes highlighted a dreadful first half.
Back-to-back Charger 3-pointers allowed Madison Prep to go up 24-7 midway through the second quarter.
The Wildcats struggled to get anything to fall, as Wossman shot just 7% from the field in the first two quarters. The Wildcats converted just two field goals in the first half.
Madison Prep didn’t shoot much better at 35%, but the Chargers made 86% of their free throws to lead comfortably.
The Chargers led 30-12 at halftime, and that was with Seton Hall commit Percy Daniels sitting on the bench for the majority of the half.
Daniels picked up his second foul less than two minutes into the contest, which forced Madison Prep’s star to the bench. That didn’t prevent the Chargers from taking a 6-0 lead early into the contest.
Daniels fouled out in the fourth quarter without scoring a bucket.
Wossman had jitters early on, as the Wildcats missed their first three free throws and turned the ball over a handful of times in the opening minutes.
There were nine fouls called in the opening five minutes.
The Chargers led, 10-3, by the end of the quarter.
