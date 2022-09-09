The LHSAA announced a major shakeup to the football postseason Friday afternoon, as non-select brackets will move from five classifications to four.
The changes hit home with teams from all over the parish sliding into new classes. For instance, Neville will now be vying for the top prize in the highest classification (Non-Select Division I), alongside the likes of West Monroe, Ouachita and West Ouachita from the parish, while Sterlington and Richwood miss the Division II cut as two of the larger schools in the new Division III classification.
The changes go into effect for the 2022-2023 postseason.
The full list of non-select brackets are listed below:
Non-Select Division I
— Dutchtown
— St. Amant
— Denham Springs
— Chalmette
— Ponchatoula
— Mandeville
— West Monroe
— Walker
— East Ascension
— Sulphur
— Barbe
— Airline
— Southside
— Slidell
— Zachary
— Fontainebleau
— Northshore
— Hahnville
— Covington
— Central — B.R.
— New Iberia
— Destrehan
— Live Oak
— Benton
— Thibodaux
— H.L. Bourgeois
— Central Lafourche
— Haughton
— Ruston
— Natchitoches Central
— Terrebonne
— Parkway
— East St. John
— Sam Houston
— Ouachita
— West Ouachita
— South Lafourche
— Neville
— Salmen
— South Terrebonne
— Belle Chasse
— Westgate
Non-Select Division II
— Assumption
— A.J. Ellender
— Lakeshore
— Plaquemine
— LaGrange
— North Vermilion
— Breaux Bridge
— North DeSoto
— Franklin Parish
— Beau Chene
— Opleousas
— Broadmoor
— Minden
— Franklinton
— Leesville
— Pearl River
— Livonia
— Cecilia
— Brusly
— Morgan City
— DeRidder
— Bossier
— Eunice
— Lutcher
— West Feliciana
— Rayne
— Loranger
— Grant
— Iowa
— Albany
— Carroll
— Wossman
— Iota
— Jennings
— St. Martinville
— Bastrop
— Abbeville
— Erath
— Kaplan
— Crowley
— Northwest
— Church Point
Non-Select Division III
— South Beauregard
— North Webster
— Bogalusa
— Richwood
— Sterlington
— Berwick
— Ville Platte
— Jena
— Westlake
— Donaldsonville
— Amite
— Pine Prairie
— Union
— Mamou
— Patterson
— Marksville
— Caldwell Parish
— Kinder
— Pine
— Port Allen
— Port Barre
— St. James
— Jewel Sumner
— Baker
— Springfield
— Loreauville
— Independence
— Avoyelles
— St. Helena College and Career
— Many
— Mansfield
— West St. Mary
— Winnfield
— Rayville
— Red River
— Vidalia
— Rosepine
— Madison
— Lakeside
— DeQuincy
— Vinton
— South Plaquemine
Non-Select Division IV
— Delcambre
— Oakdale
— Welsh
— Ferriday
— Lakeview
— Mangham
— Franklin
— Northeast
— East Feliciana
— Oak Grove
— Lake Arthur
— Pickering
— General Trass
— Grand Lake
— Jonesboro-Hodge
— Homer
— White Castle
— East Beauregard
— LaSalle
— Basile
— Jeanerette
— Kentwood
— Logansport
— Varnado
— North Central
— Merryville
— Centerville
— Ringgold
— Oberlin
— Arcadia
— East Iberville
— West St. John
— Delhi
— Tensas
— Montgomery
— Haynesville
— Block
— Elton
— Gueydan
— Plain Dealing
— Sicily Island
The non-select brackets for football will feature 28 playoff teams, while the select brackets will feature 24. Basketball, softball and baseball will feature 32 non-select schools. Select brackets for girls basketball and boys basketball will feature 28 teams, while softball and baseball will have 24.
Ouachita Christian, St. Frederick and River Oaks remain in Select Division IV.
Sterlington and Richwood will compete in Division II with Carroll and Wossman in basketball, baseball and softball. Neville will remain in Division I in all major sports.
Ouachita Christian and St. Frederick will move up to Division III in boys and girls basketball. OCS will also play baseball and softball in Division III, but St. Frederick will remain in Division IV for baseball and softball.
The new brackets also merge B and C teams into the lower classifications, meaning Claiborne Christian will compete in Select Division IV in basketball, baseball and softball.
The LHSAA executive committee heard appeals on Wednesday from 16 different school districts before honoring 26 schools that were previously classified as select with a new postseason designation of non-select status. Schools in surrounding communities like Oak Grove and Mangham won their appeal and find themselves back in the non-select bracket after the LHSAA changed the definition of select schools earlier this year.
The total number of schools in the non-select designation for the 2022-2023 postseason is now 217 (52.93%), while the total number of select schools is 193 (47.03%).
