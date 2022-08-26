Mangham dropped jaws with their speed in the Bayou Jamb at Malone Stadium one year ago. It took the Dragons just one play in Joe Aillet Stadium to show off what they hope will be championship speed in 2022.
On the first play from scrimmage, Austin Lively dropped back to pass and put the ball on the money to a streaking TJ Johnson for a 60-yard score, and that set in motion what would turn out to be a track meet between the Dragons and Warriors in the first half. Johnson displayed that track speed on the next possession as well, while running back Jalen Williams showcased why he’s one of the most dynamic playmakers in Northeast Louisiana with a 45-yard touchdown reception and kickoff return for a score. In other words, Mangham's playmakers lived up to the hype.
“With them two guys, they’re special,” Wilcher said. “The offense we have this year with Coach (Bo) Meeks here, it’s only going to get better and better.”
Mangham scored 26 points in the first half of the jamboree, but St. Frederick’s defense stepped up in the second half and even made a pivotal stop with two minutes remaining thanks to back-to-back tackles for loss by Josh Abraham.
Down 26-19, the Warriors’ rally came up short when quarterback Micah Bell’s pass was intercepted by Gauge Hutson. That was Hutson’s second interception of the day.
“I thought we moved the ball really well on offense,” Robinson said. “The turnovers are things we have to correct. And we’ll correct those. Micah probably rushed it, but he definitely gives us another dimension that we’re excited about. We’ll get better. We know we have work to do.”
The Warriors used eight plays on their opening drive to tie the score, 6-6. Like the Dragons passing game, the Warriors aired it out with Bell connecting with William Patrick on a 34-yard strike to set up a one-yard quarterback sneak at the goal line. The Warriors never get that pass off if returning All-State running back Michael Thompson doesn’t pick up a fourth-and-two during a play prior with his second effort.
Mangham was back to showcasing its speed with a 51-yard wide receiver screen that Johnson took to the house. Just like that Mangham had two touchdowns in three plays, and Johnson eclipsed the 100-yard receiving mark with two scores just six minutes into the contest.
Bell showed he has some wheels too, as the Warriors punched right back. Bell ripped off a 67-yard run to get St. Frederick inside the Dragon 5-yard-line. Bell finished off the drive with another sneak, and the Warriors took a 13-12 lead when Christian Dickey nailed the extra point.
And wouldn’t you know it, the Dragons came right back with another score, except this time the offense didn’t even step foot on the field. Williams took the ensuing kickoff approximately 80 yards to put the Dragons up 18-13.
“I think a lot of our weaknesses showed early with our youth,” Robinson said. “They have some dynamic playmakers, and we knew that going in. They lived up to the hype. It doesn’t do us any favors when we kick it to their best player multiple times.”
The jamboree turned into a nonstop highlight reel, as the ensuing possession saw Patrick high point the football over a Mangham defender while maintaining his balance in bounds. St. Frederick was piecing together another strong drive before Mangham linebacker Hutson picked off Bell and placed the Dragons at St. Frederick’s 45-yard line.
“Defensively we weren’t good, but you know, I’m going to blame that on not being outside all week and we didn’t know what they were going to do,” Wilcher said. “I was proud of our kids. We’ve got some juice on offense. We’ll be able to score some points, and we’re getting better.”
The Dragons scored in one play on the ensuing possession. Williams caught a screen, made a defender miss and slid on the wet turf but somehow maintained his balance to go across the field for the 45-yard touchdown.
“I think he’s going to be a lot of fun if we can keep him healthy,” Wilcher said.
Mangham scored three touchdowns on four offensive plays in the first half and took a 26-13 lead into the locker room thanks to the special teams score.
St. Frederick's Patrick recorded an interception and set up a 16-yard pass from Bell to Foster Phillips to get the Warriors back in the hunt in the second half. Bell totaled three touchdowns in his debut with the Warriors.
The Warriors will return to action for a Thursday night road tilt against Holy Savior Menard, while Mangham travels to Jena.
