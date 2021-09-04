St. Frederick fans have heard it all offseason. Heck, they’ve read it frequently in The Ouachita Citizen. “The Warriors are talented but very young.”
Those are two combustible elements that could produce the most unpredictable results. And for some, Friday night’s 35-10 victory against Holy Savior Menard would constitute as a surprise, especially if you've been listening to St. Frederick's coaching staff going in.
Like a broken record, St. Frederick head coach Andy Robinson would tell anyone who would listen, "Menard is a good football team." But it wasn't the Eagles night...
The Warriors defense limited Menard to just 161 total yards, feasted off of three turnovers and enjoyed a 232-yard performance from running back Michael Thompson.
Thompson toted the rock 35 times for a 6.6 average yard per rush and two scores, while veteran defender Thomas Marsala stuffed the stat sheet with a pick six, blocked punt, forced fumble and fumble recovery.
The Warriors took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter after James Maryonne punched it in from a yard out. Menard kicked a field goal in the second quarter, but the Warriors extended their lead to 14-3 when Marsala housed an interception just two minutes later.
Thompson’s four-yard rush gave the Warriors a comfortable 21-3 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, quarterback Garrett Taylor scored from 35 yards out with his legs.
St. Frederick gave up its lone touchdown of the night early in the fourth quarter, but Thompson answered with a four-yard touchdown to cap off an impressive Week 1 victory for the Warriors.
Up next for the Warriors will be a road matchup against Cedar Creek.
